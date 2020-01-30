Poynette Dekorra EMS services host first community vital-signs checks

The Poynette Dekorra Fire Department and EMS service hosted its inaugural community vital-signs checks events Thursday.
The event, open to all members of the community, invites the public to come to the fire station and have their vital signs taken by EMTs in the department. The checks include pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and blood glucose levels.
The event focuses on preventative care because there has been an increasing trend in EMS calls, said Amber Hahn, chief of the department's medics.
“We are trying to help people live healthier lives and get ahead of things,” Hahn said. “It’s like what fire has done with fire prevention — we’ve seen the number of fires go down.”
Hahn said hosting these events monthly can help people monitor vital signs that could have a positive impact on their health. The vitals the EMTs check provide attendees with a baseline number that they can monitor to help them stay healthy.
“We give people a baseline so they know where they are, and they can measure against that,” said Hahn. “We’d like people to get educated on that, and if they have any symptoms to go see their primary physician.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hahn also said the event provides an opportunity for the department to give back to the community.
“We’re here to give back to the community, because they have supported us tremendously for the last 40 years,” Hahn said. “It’s really important for people to have ownership in their community.”
Ernie Koepp, one of the founders of the Poynette EMS service in the 1970s, attended the event and had his vitals taken. Koepp, who is still heavily involved in the operations of the department, said the event was important for the department to give back to the community.
“The community gives to them, and they give back to the community,” Koepp said.
Koepp is still very involved in the day to day operations of the department, and provides many different services.
“I come up here every day,” said Koepp. “I clean parts of the hall, washing cars, I’m the fire inspector.”
The vital-signs checks are open to everyone and are scheduled for the last Wednesday of every month.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone