Poynette Dekorra EMS services host first community vital-signs checks

The Poynette Dekorra Fire Department and EMS service hosted its inaugural community vital-signs checks events Thursday.

The event, open to all members of the community, invites the public to come to the fire station and have their vital signs taken by EMTs in the department. The checks include pulse, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and blood glucose levels.

The event focuses on preventative care because there has been an increasing trend in EMS calls, said Amber Hahn, chief of the department's medics.

“We are trying to help people live healthier lives and get ahead of things,” Hahn said. “It’s like what fire has done with fire prevention — we’ve seen the number of fires go down.”

Hahn said hosting these events monthly can help people monitor vital signs that could have a positive impact on their health. The vitals the EMTs check provide attendees with a baseline number that they can monitor to help them stay healthy.

“We give people a baseline so they know where they are, and they can measure against that,” said Hahn. “We’d like people to get educated on that, and if they have any symptoms to go see their primary physician.”

