Poynette man charged with resisting officer

A 33-year-old Poynette man was charged Wednesday with threatening and resisting a law enforcement officer.
Casey L. Halvorson faces more than six years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. Columbia County Circuit Court officers set a signature bond of $2,000.
According to the criminal complaint, a Poynette police officer responded to a report Wednesday from a family member who was concerned about Halvorson's condition after consuming alcohol and pills. The family member reported that he was slurring his words and stumbling and that his eyes were rolling back into his head.
You have free articles remaining.
The officer went to the residence. The complaint says Halvorson became upset and asked the officer, who noticed signs of intoxication, to leave. The officer said he would not leave until he made sure Halvorson was safe.
The complaint says Halvorson went further into the apartment and said the officer would need backup and said he was going to fight, threatening to beat up the officer. The officer said EMS responders needed to check Halvorson's condition due to the report. More officers arrived with a canine and Halvorson submitted to arrest.
According to the complaint, Halvorson was handcuffed and sat on a kitchen chair while he was assessed by EMS officers. Halvorson reported a shoulder injury. He asked that the handcuffs be placed in front of his body, which was denied. The complaint says Halvorson unsuccessfully tried to move the handcuffs in front of him under his feet before tensing his arm and pulling at the handcuffs until they came undone. Officers pulled out their Tasers and the handcuffs were reapplied.
A pre-trial conference is set for April 7.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.