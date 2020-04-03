Poynette man faces prison for spitting on officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 19-year-old Poynette man faces years in prison after being accused of spitting on an officer.

Cole Schmidtknecht had an initial appearance March 13 in Columbia County Circuit Court after being charged with felony discharging a bodily fluid at a police officer and misdemeaor disorderly conduct. He received $2,000 signature bond and faces over three years in prison and more than $10,000 if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 12, Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher responded to a report that somebody was at the police department with a complaint about a municipal citation he received, identified as Schmidtknecht.

The complaint says Schmidtknecht asked about the ticket and became loud as the chief explained the citation. According to the complaint, Schmidtknecht continued being loud and started flaring his arms after being told he could contest the ticket.

Schmidtknecht allegedly spit on Fisher's boot and used expletives and threatening language. The complaint says Fisher asked if Schmidtknecht knew who he was and Schmidtknecht said yes.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for April 7.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

