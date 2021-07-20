Poynette manufacturer booms during pandemic, needs 50 more employees

POYNETTE -- An indoor air-quality manufacturing facility in Poynette has nearly doubled its employees since 2020 and wants to hire 50 more people by the end of 2021.

“Our five-year plan has basically turned into three-year plan as we’ve exceeded all expectations,” Aprilaire General Manager Bill Priske said of the progress his company made with hiring and construction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aprilaire, a subsidiary of Research Products Corp., had 150 employees at the start of 2020 but now employs 280. Since the start of the pandemic, the completed expansions at the Poynette facility include a new, $10 million, 110,000-square-foot distribution and shipping center, and a $6 million, 60,000-square-foot manufacturing building that it uses primarily for producing its growing line of dehumidifiers.

Research Products Corp., founded in Madison in 1938, opened the Aprilaire manufacturing facility in Poynette in 1960. Aprilaire reported last year that it makes more than 1,100 unique indoor air-quality products and ships more than 5 million boxes of products per year.

“When more people started working from home, it really expanded our business,” Priske said of an increased demand for air quality products during the global pandemic. “It hasn’t stopped.”