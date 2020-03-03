Poynette manufacturer will keep expanding after $10M project

“We want to be the employer of choice in the area,” Priske said of adding jobs. “Everyone is excited. For years we did a good job of using the space we had, but the expansion allows us to be much more efficient.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The $10 million expansion, later this year, will allow the company to store all of its products in Poynette. Right now, Aprilaire can only store about a third of its product on site and every day moves about two-thirds of its product to and from Deerfield for storage and distribution.

The company is still finishing the interior of the new building including extensive racking and later this year, it will take a couple of months to move 200 truckloads of product from Deerfield into the new building, Young said.

The new building gives the company 11,000 pallet spots and is 32 feet high for storage. The company will soon implement “state-of-the-art” warehouse management software that tells its workers exactly where to go in the building and what to ship, Priske said. The roughly $250,000 system will be fully operational for managing the inventory in the summer.

The soon-to-be constructed 56,000-square-foot facility will be used mostly for producing the company’s growing line of dehumidifiers, Priske said. The company expects to finish construction of that building in December.