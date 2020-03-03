Poynette manufacturer will keep expanding after $10M project

POYNETTE -- An indoor air-quality manufacturing facility in Poynette will continue to expand following the completion of its $10 million warehouse.
Aprilaire, a subsidiary of Research Products Corp., completed the construction of its 100,000-square-foot building for storage and manufacturing Feb. 10 and announced recently it is planning to break ground in April on a 56,000-square-foot addition that will cost $6 million.
“It really sets us up for the future,” Manufacturing Director Dave Young said of expansions that will soon give the manufacturer 346,000 square feet of building space in Poynette. “We’re growing at 10 to 20 percent each year (in sales) and we expect to continue at that rate.
“The additions will allow us to handle that growth.”
Aprilaire makes more than 1,100 unique indoor air-quality products (including seven new ones added last year) and employs 160 people on its production staff in Poynette. The expansions are expected to create more than 100 new jobs in the next five years, mostly in manufacturing since the first expansion frees up 40,000 square feet of space for assembly.
General Manager Bill Priske said Aprilaire employed 108 production workers in 2017, 128 in 2018 and 150 last year. Research Products Corp. was founded in Madison in 1938 and opened its Aprilaire manufacturing facility in Poynette in 1960. It's the only Aprilaire manufacturing plant in the nation, Priske said, and ships more than 5 million boxes of products per year.
“We want to be the employer of choice in the area,” Priske said of adding jobs. “Everyone is excited. For years we did a good job of using the space we had, but the expansion allows us to be much more efficient.”
The $10 million expansion, later this year, will allow the company to store all of its products in Poynette. Right now, Aprilaire can only store about a third of its product on site and every day moves about two-thirds of its product to and from Deerfield for storage and distribution.
The company is still finishing the interior of the new building including extensive racking and later this year, it will take a couple of months to move 200 truckloads of product from Deerfield into the new building, Young said.
The new building gives the company 11,000 pallet spots and is 32 feet high for storage. The company will soon implement “state-of-the-art” warehouse management software that tells its workers exactly where to go in the building and what to ship, Priske said. The roughly $250,000 system will be fully operational for managing the inventory in the summer.
The soon-to-be constructed 56,000-square-foot facility will be used mostly for producing the company’s growing line of dehumidifiers, Priske said. The company expects to finish construction of that building in December.
Promoting itself to prospective workers in Poynette and in the region remains a priority as Aprilaire continues to add jobs, the company leaders said.
“We don’t build the furnace or the air conditioner, but all of our products add to that,” Priske said of what they do.
Said Young, “We love healthy air. Any product that creates that good quality air at home is where we want to be. Our purpose is to provide total indoor air quality.”
Aprilaire, Young said, recently partnered with the American Lung Association and will soon participate in its “Fight for Air Climbs” where participants use the stairs to climb to the top of iconic American skyscrapers.
For more information about the new jobs available at the company, visit aprilaire.com/about-aprilaire/careers.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.