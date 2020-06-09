Poynette woman charged with child abuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Poynette woman was charged Wednesday following an incident of domestic violence.

Alysia Copeland, 32, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with felony physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor domestic disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting an officer, all with repeater modifiers. Judge Todd Hepler set $10,000 signature bond at the initial appearance. She must maintain absolute sobriety and may not perform acts or threats of violence toward the victims. She faces up to seven years in prison and $31,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a residence in Poynette following a call from a neighbor. The officer spoke with a woman who said Copeland struck her in the face and had red marks all over her face.

Officers located Copeland hiding in a closet, the complaint says, and she appeared to have been drinking.

A child told officers that they saw Copeland pulling on the woman’s hair and arm so they got in between them, causing Copeland to then pull the child’s hair and strike the child’s face before the child ran to the neighbor’s.

The complaint says Copeland tried to exit the squad car as she was being arrested and tried to scratch an officer.

A pre-trial conference is set for July 20.

