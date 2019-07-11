For the first time, the grounds for hosting the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw this year will have single perimeter fence, rather than the standard two fences of recent years.
The change was requested by the Cow Chip Committee at the June 11 Prairie du Sac Village Board meeting and approved by the board July 9.
The original ordinance, passed decades ago, was put in place as a security measure for outdoor events where both alcohol would be sold and minors would be present. An inner fence and an outer fence spaced three feet apart would make it harder for drinks to be handed from one individual inside the festival grounds to another on the outside.
Marietta Reuter of the Cow Chip Committee said the second fence, especially for a large area, can result in excessive cost and work hours.
The Sauk Prairie Police Department, which will have a presence at the Cow Chip Festival, previously approved the change from two fences to one.
Prairie du Sac Village President Cheryl Sherman said the ordinance “needs to be updated” at the June 11 meeting.
The change affects all events using class B or temporary class B picnic or special event licenses.
New text was added to the ordinance allowing the Police Chief or his designee to terminate the event should it be determined unsafe. In the event of such termination, refunding of fees will not be given.
Under the new ordinance, a second perimeter fence can be ordered to be erected at the Police Chief’s discretion.
All points of sale must be marked with signs designating them as officially approved areas for the sale of alcohol.
Other Business
The village’s personnel manual amended to match rules of insurance program.
Wildman said the change won’t affect employees because the village is already following the insurance rules in practice.
Village Board Member Craig Bender said the village’s lawnmower is “shot” and recommended the village contract mowing out with a third party for the remainder of the year.
“We’re not going to buy anything right now,” Bender said. “There’s no pot of money” for it.
Bender said the village has reached out to potential vendors of a new mower to gain an understanding of how much a new one will cost.
“We got prices from three different places,” Bender said.
