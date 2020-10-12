Prairie du Sac breaks ground on $12 million Culver Community Park

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I remember 10 years ago when Marieta came in and had a chat with me about this big dream that she had about building a recreational center,” Culver said. “It’s really especially exciting for me to be here today 10 years later, ready to get going. This is going to be an amazing place, more than I ever dreamed of.”

Culver said her family is sponsoring the park due to their company’s roots in the community, with Culver’s still headquartered in Prairie du Sac.

The project stemmed from a study that found the Sauk Prairie School District athletic fields have been overused. The plan for Culver Community Park includes an event space with an inclusive playscape, event building, garden, outdoor event space, sand volleyball courts, and space for yard games; an area with two baseball fields, two softball fields, a batting cage and a concessions stand; a 21st Street area with a sledding hill and walking trail; a multi-sport area with multi-use fields, a competition field, pickleball and tennis courts, a skate spot and bike pump track, basketball courts, dog exercise areas, an ice skating rink, and a building with concessions and restrooms.