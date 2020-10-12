Prairie du Sac breaks ground on $12 million Culver Community Park

PRAIRIE DU SAC — A three-year project to transform 67 acres of Prairie du Sac has begun.
The groundbreaking ceremony for Culver Community Park took place Oct. 10, marking the beginnings of a planned park and sports complex to be set between Sauk Prairie Road and Broadway Street, near Sauk Prairie Hospital. The village board approved a $2.1 million purchase of the property in December, while the construction of the complex itself is estimated to cost around $12 million.
Village administrator Alan Wildman said in January the village will make payments of over $32,000 per month to the seller of the land over a five-year period that started in February. The village will be paid back by the Friends of the Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation through fundraising.
“An investment in our parks is also an investment in our community,” Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation Vice President John Lehan said. “To date, we have raised just over $9 million (for) this project in just over a year and a half. Going through this process, it’s been an incredible journey.”
Lehan said the origin of the park came out of discussions in 2010 spearheaded by Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation president Marietta Reuter. Lea Culver of Culver's Restaurants, whose family business is sponsoring the park’s naming rights, reminisced about Reuter’s early resolve to make the park a reality.
“I remember 10 years ago when Marieta came in and had a chat with me about this big dream that she had about building a recreational center,” Culver said. “It’s really especially exciting for me to be here today 10 years later, ready to get going. This is going to be an amazing place, more than I ever dreamed of.”
Culver said her family is sponsoring the park due to their company’s roots in the community, with Culver’s still headquartered in Prairie du Sac.
The project stemmed from a study that found the Sauk Prairie School District athletic fields have been overused. The plan for Culver Community Park includes an event space with an inclusive playscape, event building, garden, outdoor event space, sand volleyball courts, and space for yard games; an area with two baseball fields, two softball fields, a batting cage and a concessions stand; a 21st Street area with a sledding hill and walking trail; a multi-sport area with multi-use fields, a competition field, pickleball and tennis courts, a skate spot and bike pump track, basketball courts, dog exercise areas, an ice skating rink, and a building with concessions and restrooms.
If everything goes as planned, sports and recreation in Prairie du Sac will see a complete overhaul. A new stadium with a track and turf field is currently under construction at Sauk Prairie High School as part of a $64.985 million referendum that passed this spring. The referendum will also eventually lead to a swimming pool, weight room, wrestling room, and two baseball and softball fields, as well as improvements to the district’s schools and classrooms.
The groundbreaking ceremony was followed by an open house, allowing attendees to envision what the space will eventually look like while browsing trails throughout the property.
Brock Fritz contributed to this report.
