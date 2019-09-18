Athletes are taught to keep their bodies in top condition in order to stay competitive, but more organizations are beginning to acknowledge the importance mental health has on physical health.
The Mental Clutch is a Prairie du Sac based sport and exercise consulting company that emphasizes using mental training to optimize athlete performance.
“I teach what I call the ‘Eye of the Storm Mentality,’” Mental Clutch Founder Jenna Halvorson said. “To me, that is learning how to be calm and focus on what’s in your control among the chaos around you.”
For athletes who have experienced a setback in their career, such as an injury, Mental Clutch offers services to help with motivation and focus to return to their sport and continue to be competitive. Halvorson works with schools and with athletes individually, ranging from middle school to college level.
Originally from Minnesota, Jenna Halvorson was a three sport athlete in high school, participating in soccer, dance line and track and field.
Halvorson earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from UW-Lacrosse and a Master’s Degree in Sport and Exercise Psychology at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She previously worked at IMG Academy as a leadership and character development coach.
“Sports has always kind of been a huge part of my life,” Halvorson said. “I started competing at the varsity levels in the seventh grade, so I definitely learned that high stakes and pressure feeling pretty young.”
Halvorson said she is encouraged by the signs of progress she’s seeing in acknowledging the importance of mental health in sports.
“There was just something that passed in NCAA, where all Division I schools have to have on staff someone with a mental health background,” Halvorson said. “And there are some D-II and D-III programs starting to hire people for mental health performance.”
Halvorson said female athletes in particular can struggle with their body image. “Society is telling you to look one way (but) you need to perform, so you really need to take care of your body,” Halvorson said. “The biggest thing was building up their confidence.”
Recently, Mental Clutch hosted a 2019 Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium at the Sauk Prairie High School, focused on giving female athletes the tools and resources they need to succeed.
“This is something that Jenna kind of approached me on,” said Sauk Prairie Athletic Director Josh Boyer. “Having been through this in the past, she had an interest doing in this in Sauk Prairie, and I was on board… She has a lot of credibility on this type of program.”
Boyer said providing students with real life examples provided them with the tools they needed for success as a student athlete.
One of those real life examples was two time Olympic medalist and Fix Your Mindset CEO Katherine Reutter-Adamek.
Reuter-Adamek gave the keynote presentation: “The Anxious Athlete: Overcoming Performance Anxiety in Sports and Life.”
“The event as a whole was really to empower female athletes, to really teach them the things they need to know not only to improve their own performance but to improve their confidence,” Reutter-Adamek said. “I think that’s a big piece of what athletics does for anyone, not just women. It really teaches you how to hold your head up tall.”
Reutter-Adamek encourages young athletes to be aware that success is “a process of elimination” and not be discouraged.
Outside of sports, Halvorson said there is room for acknowledgement of mental health training and resources in other fields. “Any performance really,” Halvorson said. “If you’re a musician, or you act in plays… or taking a test.”
Boyer said he was pleased with the reception of the event.
“I was very excited and encouraged (by the) 60 students that participated,” Boyer said. “Everyone I heard that left it, just really enjoyed it.”
