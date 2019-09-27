The village of Prairie du Sac may purchase a new program to bolster the municipality’s cyber security.
The program, called Cyber Security, is through WPPI Energy.
“It’s about an $8,000 per year program,” said Village Administrator Alan Wildman. “Basically, it’s a system to look for bad emails and those kind of things. There’s also a staff training element to it.”
A municipality hack can bring public services to a halt. More than 22 cities in Texas were hacked and subsequently received requests from the hacker for millions of dollars to have access restored.
“Municipalities have been hijacked (and) their data has been compromised or they can’t access it unless they pay,” Wildman said. “So that’s one of the major things that we’re proposing in the budget.”
The program would raise the computer maintenance budget from $2,000 to $8,000.
If implemented, the new program would send out a fake bad email to see how employees respond, whether they would click on the link or ignore it. This is used as a means of measuring a training’s effectiveness.
The budgets will be voted on by the Village Board at their last meeting in November.
New Screening Station
A screening station upgrade is being installed at the wastewater treatment plant used by the villages of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City.
The screening station is used to screen out non-biodegradable materials from wastewater.
Village Board Member Nick Lester said the cost was about $200,000 and would be financed by wastewater treatment revenues.
“It’s being installed now,” Lester said. “It’s quite an installation.”
Other Business
Village Board Member Craig Bender, who sits on the Sauk Prairie Police Commission, said discussion is ongoing regarding the purchase of land for a new police station, but no public announcement is prepared at this point.
Bender said the court commission is also discussing where to hold municipal court while the Sauk City Village Hall is being remodeled next year. No decision has been made, but the Roxbury Town Hall is being considered.
