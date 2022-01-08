Prairie du Sac dam repairs continue through 2026

MADISON – Alliant Energy continues repairs to its 107-year-old hydro dam at Prairie du Sac as it will replace all 41 spillway gates during the next five years.
The steel gates are original to the dam since it went into service and help control water flow used to generate electric power.
A 2016 inspection found some buckling in some of the gates. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which licenses the dam, then required Alliant to further review and evaluate this issue, according to Jan. 4 letter the utility sent to the Public Service Commission.
An inspection conducted from 2017 to 2019 determined that all of the gates needed to be repaired or replaced. Since the gates were nearing the end of their useful life, Alliant decided to replace them all. Six gates will receive additional components designed to increase dam safety and water flow during winter months.
The gates are referred to as Tainter gates, named after a Wisconsin engineer who invented the convex shaped floodgate in 1886. Since then, they have been used worldwide, including 321 installations alone on the Mississippi River.
The estimated $25 million project at Prairie du Sac will replace six to 10 gates per year from 2022 to 2026.
Alliant spokesman Tony Palese couldn’t estimate the project’s impact on customer electric bills, but said the cost would be spread out over a number of years and be part of the utility’s much larger capital and maintenance budget.
“In addition to dam improvement projects, we are accelerating our solar energy development to expand our renewable asset portfolio, avoid $1.6 billion in future costs and deliver long-term environmental benefits for our customers,” Palese wrote Friday in an email.
The project is not expected to have any effect on the level of Lake Wisconsin, located above the dam, or the Wisconsin River, below the dam, or recreational use of the lake or river. The work will be done within the area of the dam where the public is prohibited from entering due to safety concerns.
The project may cause the closing of a parking lot for a week at the start and end of the construction season to facilitate transporting and launching barges, Palese said.
A parking lot and access area above the dam were closed several days last month after replacing the spillway operator deck was completed.
Another recently completed project involved installing hundreds of steel pilings to add support to the thousands of wooden pilings used to construct the spillway.
Other than ongoing routine maintenance, no other repair projects on the scope of the gate replacement work is scheduled at this time, Palese said.
“The Prairie du Sac hydroelectric facility has been in operation for nearly 110 years. It’s a remarkably well-built and well-maintained facility that will continue delivering local residents and businesses clean, safe and reliable energy for many more years to come,” he wrote in an email.
Norwegian immigrant, Magnus Swenson, set his sights on building the Prairie du Sac dam after completing the dam at Killbourn, now Wisconsin Dells, in 1906.
The Prairie du Sac dam would be the largest west of Niagara Falls until the federal government began damming western rivers decades later, according to the Fox-Wisconsin Heritage Parkway, an organization that promotes connections between towns and the two rivers.
The Prairie du Sac dam produces 31 megawatts of power, enough to power 31,000 homes, according to some industry standards.
The dam also created Lake Wisconsin, which has been a boom to real estate development and recreation in the area.