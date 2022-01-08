Prairie du Sac dam repairs continue through 2026

Alliant spokesman Tony Palese couldn’t estimate the project’s impact on customer electric bills, but said the cost would be spread out over a number of years and be part of the utility’s much larger capital and maintenance budget.

“In addition to dam improvement projects, we are accelerating our solar energy development to expand our renewable asset portfolio, avoid $1.6 billion in future costs and deliver long-term environmental benefits for our customers,” Palese wrote Friday in an email.

The project is not expected to have any effect on the level of Lake Wisconsin, located above the dam, or the Wisconsin River, below the dam, or recreational use of the lake or river. The work will be done within the area of the dam where the public is prohibited from entering due to safety concerns.

The project may cause the closing of a parking lot for a week at the start and end of the construction season to facilitate transporting and launching barges, Palese said.

A parking lot and access area above the dam were closed several days last month after replacing the spillway operator deck was completed.