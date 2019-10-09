A Prairie Du Sac man died Tuesday after the tractor he was driving tipped over at a southern Sauk County farm, authorities say.
The Sauk County Communications Center at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday received an emergency call about a person pinned underneath a farm tractor on Jacoby Road in the town of Honey Creek, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Department.
First responders and authorities responded and found a 72-year-old man from Prairie Du Sac and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's name was being withheld until family members could be notified.
An initial investigation revealed the man was operating the tractor on an elevated feed bunk off the roadway when part of the feed bunk wall collapsed, and the tractor had rolled onto its side. The man suffered severe and fatal crushing injuries.
The Sauk City Fire Department, Sauk Prairie EMS and Sauk County Coroner’s Office assisted the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office on scene Tuesday.
