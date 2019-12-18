Prairie du Sac man receives thousands of cards for final Christmas

Gene and Linda Weittenhiller are making the most of what may be their final Christmas together, one they said is the most magnificent and memorable for them.
It’s because of the love and support they’ve received and shared in the form of Christmas cards from complete strangers around the world to grant Gene’s dying wish — to receive as many Christmas cards as possible. Doctor’s gave the 71-year-old months to live after he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer earlier this year.
“Christmas is a time of giving,” Gene Weittenhiller said. “That’s their way of giving and sharing this time of the year… We’re so thankful for what people all over the country and the world have done to send these cards to us to show their kindness and their concerns.”
Gene Weittenhiller started receiving chemotherapy treatments after he was diagnosed in mid-September to slow the growth and shrink the size of a six-centimeter tumor on his pancreas, the couple said. After about five or six treatments, scans showed the tumor wasn’t shrinking and the cancer had spread. They decided it was best to stop treatment to enjoy what little time they had left together.
Gene’s Weittenhiller’s story first spread when their son, Ross, posted a message on social media about sending his father as many cards as possible for his final Christmas. Ross Weittenhiller, a Prairie du Sac resident, said he thought the gesture from random people would uplift his parents during a tough time and spread awareness of cancer.
He estimated they might receive a couple hundred cards. As word continued to spread, thousands of cards, gifts and packages came pouring in from around the world. Ross Weittenhiller said they’ve estimated about 20,000 to 25,000 cards, not including mail sent Dec. 16, have been sent to the couple’s Prairie du Sac home so far. They are expecting more to come even after the holidays, he said.
Cards have come from all over Wisconsin, the nation and world, including Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, France, South Africa and the Republic of Georgia, Ross Weittenhiller said. A card even came from the White House.
Some cards are humorous and make them laugh, while some make them cry with messages of how others have been affected by cancer. They are written by those young and old all wishing Gene a Merry Christmas. A portion of cards are hung up on their kitchen windows with messages that inspire them the most during this difficult time.
Some of the gifts they’ve received include Christmas ornaments and blankets. One gift includes a set of journals for Gene to write messages for Linda, his children and grandchildren and another includes a book to explain his death to his young grandchildren. Some of the items they would donate to people in need.
Like his parents, Ross Weittenhiller said this year’s Christmas will be his favorite memory.
“The number of people who are smiling and just saying ‘wow’ at every turn everyday is more than I’ve ever seen from people opening gifts,” Ross Weittenhiller said. “It’s that much more special because we all know deep down this is the last one where we’re all together. So we’re making it that much more meaningful for each of us together.”
Linda and Gene Weittenhiller said they will read every single card sent to them because they respect the time it took to put those cards together. They will write thank you notes for each gift sent explaining their gratitude for reaching out and how it will be used, they said.
Even after Gene dies and he doesn’t get a chance to read all the cards, Linda said she will continue reading every single card and store them somewhere where they can be read for many Christmas’ to come. A second reading of the cards may be a tradition for her and their family, she said.
It isn’t only cards and gifts the couple have received. Carolers from the local area and elementary schools have showed up in the front yard of their house to sing Christmas carols, the couple said. Others have also taken the time to drive to the couple’s house to hand deliver the cards. Madison residents Amber Kramer-Nonn and Ryan Risch stopped by the Weittenhiller’s house to hand deliver 99 cards from the Sun Prairie area written from neighbors, co-workers and people who attend their church.
Kramer-Nonn said they didn’t know the Weittenhiller’s and heard Gene’s story through social media. They said people in both their families have been affected and lost to cancer and they wanted to take the time to grant a final Christmas wish.
“This is something that he wanted so we wanted to make sure that we were able to at least help somebody,” Kramer-Nonn said.
Gene Weittenhiller fought back tears describing the overwhelming support and love from the local community and beyond.
“To see and feel the love and support that is coming through these cards it’s just heartwarming,” he said.
The couple said they would still welcome Christmas cards. Anyone who wants to send one can send it to the couple’s house at 410 20th Street in Prairie du Sac.
