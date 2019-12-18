Prairie du Sac man receives thousands of cards for final Christmas

“The number of people who are smiling and just saying ‘wow’ at every turn everyday is more than I’ve ever seen from people opening gifts,” Ross Weittenhiller said. “It’s that much more special because we all know deep down this is the last one where we’re all together. So we’re making it that much more meaningful for each of us together.”

Linda and Gene Weittenhiller said they will read every single card sent to them because they respect the time it took to put those cards together. They will write thank you notes for each gift sent explaining their gratitude for reaching out and how it will be used, they said.

Even after Gene dies and he doesn’t get a chance to read all the cards, Linda said she will continue reading every single card and store them somewhere where they can be read for many Christmas’ to come. A second reading of the cards may be a tradition for her and their family, she said.