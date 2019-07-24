With new buildings being considered at the Sauk Prairie Airport, the village of Prairie du Sac may revise an ordinance put in place seven eight years ago.
The ordinance, originally approved in 2011, states any new building constructed at the airport must be at least 100 feet from the property line. Airport officials have requested reducing that distance to 25 feet.
Current buildings at the airport, including aircraft hangars, are already placed within 100 feet from the property line because they were constructed before the 2011 ordinance.
Those buildings are not illegal. They are designated as “legal nonconforming.”
Village Board Member Nick Lester described the buildings as being “grandfathered in.”
Village Administrator Alan Wildman indicated the proposed change was reasonable.
“In my opinion, as long as there’s no airplane operations within that 25 feet, it won’t be a problem,” Wildman said. “The building itself is almost a buffer, too” with airplanes operating on the other side.
The airport is considering building new hangars on the property.
Village Board Member asked whether neighbors will be affected. Wildman said the airport notified neighbors of the proposed change.
The Prairie du Sac Planning Commission will discuss the proposed change Aug. 5. Any recommended actions for the Village Board would come at their Aug. 13 meeting.
Other Business
An agreement was ratified between the Sauk Prairie Sewage Commission and McFarlane Manufacturing Company.
“It actually culminates several years of work that’s been done in that area,” said Village Board Member Nick Lester, who is also on the sewage commission. “The landscape has changed considerably over the last decades… the records didn’t clearly show the ownership of that spaghetti of network of wastewater treatment pipes that were under the ground. Over the years a comprehensive study was done… (this) seemed to be the best way to separate privately owned (pipes) from the commission and city owned (pipes).”
The Village Board will hold a joint meeting with the Sauk City Village Board and Sauk Prairie Police Commission at 6 p.m. at the Sauk Prairie School Administration Building Aug. 13. The regular village board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the same location.
