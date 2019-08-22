The beetle known as the Emerald Ash Borer is thought to have first entered the United States in 2002 through wooden shipping crates. Since then, the invasive species has created problems for the environment, most notably, as its name implies, for Ash trees.
The Emerald Ash Borer’s presence has been confirmed by the Department of Natural Resources in counties throughout Wisconsin, mostly concentrated in the southern part of the state.
The beetles will bore into trees and lay eggs inside. Larvae tunnel inside the tree and feed on nutritious tissue beneath the bark, disrupting the flow of nutrients to the tree and ultimately killing it. Ash trees are particularly vulnerable.
The Sauk Prairie area is one of many communities affected by the Emerald Ash Borer. The Village of Prairie du Sac has taken a proactive approach the problem: removing ash trees before they can present an issue.
“We worked with a group that received a grant from the DNR to do these inventories of ash trees in communities,” said Prairie du Sac Village Administrator Alan Wildman. “They came in and they went through all of the parks, our building locations, and street right-of-ways. (They) mapped the location of every ash tree in the village.”
Once the number and location of ash trees in Prairie du Sac was determined, the trees were ranked according to their health status to help public works set priorities and optimize their work flow. Trees that were dead or in bad health were prioritized, while healthier trees could wait.
“We took that, and we put it in our GIS mapping program,” Wildman said. “You could look at the village map and see where all these ash trees were… the idea was to start at the bad end of the spectrum.”
Some communities have opted for chemical treatment rather than removal, but Wildman and Public Works Director Troy Murphy said that option can produce questionable results at an expensive price.
“There’s not guarantees, it (isn’t) really effective,” said Murphy.
Murphy said the Village has been removing about 100 trees per year.
The village is looking into replacing old trees with new ones as they are removed.
“You’re not going to have the same canopy, but you’re not going to have a barren street,” Wildman said.
Wildman and Murphy agreed the death of local ash trees is no longer a question of “if” but “when.”
Murphy said some residents questioned the Village’s plan when it entailed removing trees that hadn’t died yet. In hindsight, he’s glad the Village started removing trees when they did.
“I’m glad we jumped the gun and made the decision to start removing these trees ahead of time, because now we’re behind,” Murphy said. “There’s so many dead ones, and when a green ash dies, they turn brittle within months… they just crumble.”
The ultimate goal is to remove ash trees from public property in Prairie du Sac.
Wildman said the village is leaving the decision of what to do with ash trees on private properties to the homeowners. “If we remove our ash trees, maybe their trees won’t get affected,” Wildman said.
There are nearly 900 million ash trees in Wisconsin, making up about 7.8 percent of all trees in the state’s forests. Some models have found a healthy forest will lose 98 percent of its ash trees in six years after being affected by the Emerald Ash Borer.
There are some signs of potential solutions. A DNR report stated a native wasp was discovered killing Emerald Ash Borers at two sites in Michigan, and indicated there may be more native species in other areas capable of curbing the beetle’s population.
The DNR released four species of parasitic wasps in an effort to combat the Emerald Ash Borer. So far, one species, the Tetrastichus Planipennisi, has shown signs of success in seven southeastern Wisconsin counties.
