Prairie du Sac’s Wisconsin State Cow Chip Festival returns

Sauk City resident Liz Wood won the women’s competition with a throw of 117.1 feet. The Chippettes team of Wood, Nikki Klepper of Prairie du Sac, Danielle Harris pf Madison and Rachel Klepper of Prairie du Sac won the team division with a combined distance of 358.5 feet. The men’s division and corporate throw results were not provided as of 6:45 p.m. Monday.

For many who attended the festival, it was a way to continue a family tradition of chucking chips. Cheryl Behland, a resident of Homer Glen, Illinois, and her daughter 19-year-old, Stephanie, competed as individuals in the women’s division and as a family team called Chocolate Chips.

“We come every year,” Behland said. “We couldn’t miss it we are happy to be here.” She added it was a disappointment the parade wasn’t held but overall was happy the festival was still happening.

Behland said people attend the cow chip festival because of its uniqueness.

“I think it’s a novelty,” Behland said. “How often do you get to chuck chips? Makes for good conversation when we get back home.”

Stephanie Behland agreed.

“It’s something different,” she said.