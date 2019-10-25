The village of Prairie du Sac will hold a joint meeting with the village of Sauk City Nov. 12 to conduct a public hearing on the intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities.
“It’s hopeful that the boards will take action that meeting,” said Prairie du Sac Village Administrator Alan Wildman. “Before the current agreement expires at the end of this year.”
The meeting will be held at Sauk Prairie School District Administrative Building.
The intergovernmental agreement details which areas each village can annex or not annex. It also allows town islands to exist, which Wildman called a “win-win”.
The current 10 year agreement could be renewed again for another five years but would have to go through the same public process over again to abide by state law. Wildman the advisable course of action would be to pursue a 10 year agreement between the villages.
Other Business
As the budget season draws closer, the village has decided to renew a multiyear agreement with Davis Mowing Service.
You have free articles remaining.
Operated by Scott Davis who also lives in the village, Davis Mowing Service prices range from $12 to $130 depending on the property mowed.
Wildman said Davis requested going to a four year contract rather than three, which had been the previous arrangement.
“I think it’s great that he’s going to guarantee the prices that are in here for four years,” Wildman said at the Oct. 22 Village Board meeting.
Public Works Director Troy Murphy said Davis does a “perfect job … he knows all the little secrets and parcels we have.”
Village Board Member Craig Bender asked what having the village provide the service themselves would entail. Wildman said it would likely mean hiring someone just for the summer months to mow.
Equipment and maintenance would also be a factor.
“It came up at the recreation commission about mowing at the ball park,” Bender said. “(I told them) Prairie du Sac has been contracting, and they’re very happy with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)