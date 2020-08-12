Prairie du Sac Village Board approves blueprints for 67-acre Culver Community Park

A new community park in Prairie du Sac continues to move through the planning stages.
During the July 28 Prairie du Sac Village Board meeting, the board approved moving forward to prepare construction drawings and technical specifications for the 67-acre Culver Community Park that is currently scheduled to open in 2023 north of Sauk Prairie Road and adjacent to the Sauk Prairie Healthcare campus.
The board approved two stages of construction, with phase one including grading north of future Grand Avenue and grading a drainage way south of future Grand Avenue; and phase two grading the remaining area south of, and including, future Grand Avenue.
The village board approved the purchase of the 67-acre property at E11546 Sauk Prairie Road in December, spending $2.1 million with the intention of developing a community park and sports complex. Village administrator Alan Wildman said in January that the village will make payments of over $32,000 per month to the seller of the land over a five-year period that started in February. The village will be paid back by the Friends of the Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation through fundraising.
The Friends of the Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation, which formed in 2017 with the mission of bringing “additional parks and recreation areas to Sauk Prairie, as well as help maintain the parks and field space that we currently have,” estimates the park will cost $12 million. The Sauk Prairie Recreation Commission, which was established in 2006 as an intergovernmental entity to provide community recreation services, will operate the facility.
The project stemmed from a study that found the Sauk Prairie School District athletic fields have been overused. The plan for Culver Community Park includes an event space with an inclusive playscape, event building, garden, outdoor event space, sand volleyball courts, and space for yard games; an area with two baseball fields, two softball fields, a batting cage and a concessions stand; a 21st Street area with a sledding hill and walking trail; a multi-sport area with multi-use fields, a competition field, pickleball and tennis courts, a skate spot and bike pump track, basketball courts, dog exercise areas, an ice skating rink, and a building with concessions and restrooms.
If everything goes as planned, sports and recreation in Prairie du Sac will see a complete overhaul. A new stadium with a track and turf field is currently under construction at Sauk Prairie High School as part of a $64.985 million referendum that passed this spring. The referendum will also eventually lead to a swimming pool, weight room, wrestling room, and two baseball and softball fields, as well as improvements to the district’s schools and classrooms.
The Culver Community Park project isn’t partnered with the school district, and has the goal of improving recreational opportunities for all ages.
