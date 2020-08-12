Prairie du Sac Village Board approves blueprints for 67-acre Culver Community Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new community park in Prairie du Sac continues to move through the planning stages.

During the July 28 Prairie du Sac Village Board meeting, the board approved moving forward to prepare construction drawings and technical specifications for the 67-acre Culver Community Park that is currently scheduled to open in 2023 north of Sauk Prairie Road and adjacent to the Sauk Prairie Healthcare campus.

The board approved two stages of construction, with phase one including grading north of future Grand Avenue and grading a drainage way south of future Grand Avenue; and phase two grading the remaining area south of, and including, future Grand Avenue.

The village board approved the purchase of the 67-acre property at E11546 Sauk Prairie Road in December, spending $2.1 million with the intention of developing a community park and sports complex. Village administrator Alan Wildman said in January that the village will make payments of over $32,000 per month to the seller of the land over a five-year period that started in February. The village will be paid back by the Friends of the Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation through fundraising.