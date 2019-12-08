Prairie Ridge Health Cancer Support Group will meet Dec. 11, 6-7 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library, 223 James St., in Columbus. The topic will be cancer and the holidays. All patients, family members, and caregivers are welcome to attend this supportive session. For more information call Cathy at 920-623-6434 or visit PrairieRidge.Health.
