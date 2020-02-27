Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus honors Dr. Bruce Kraus for 40 years of service

While Prairie Ridge Health looked toward the future at its annual dinner banquet, it also honored a doctor who’s had a major impact on its past success.

Dr. Bruce Kraus’s career was celebrated with a video tribute highlighting 40 years of service to Columbus and surrounding communities. The special honor was part of an event held Feb. 24 at Savannah Oaks Community Center in Fall River.

After the presentation, Kraus and his wife, Pam, were presented a gift from Prairie Ridge Health Chief Executive Officer John Russell. The video featured Pam, along with several friends, colleagues and nurses who’ve worked alongside Kraus the past four decades.

“Bruce and Pam, I thank you both for 40 years of service to our communities,” Russell said. “We very much appreciate it.”

Kraus was humbled by the tribute.

“To see all of my family, friends, co-workers, that’s just fantastic,” Kraus said. “God has been good to us. We came to the right place. It’s been a pleasure to be part of this for so very long.”