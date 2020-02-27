Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus honors Dr. Bruce Kraus for 40 years of service

While Prairie Ridge Health looked toward the future at its annual dinner banquet, it also honored a doctor who’s had a major impact on its past success.
Dr. Bruce Kraus’s career was celebrated with a video tribute highlighting 40 years of service to Columbus and surrounding communities. The special honor was part of an event held Feb. 24 at Savannah Oaks Community Center in Fall River.
After the presentation, Kraus and his wife, Pam, were presented a gift from Prairie Ridge Health Chief Executive Officer John Russell. The video featured Pam, along with several friends, colleagues and nurses who’ve worked alongside Kraus the past four decades.
“Bruce and Pam, I thank you both for 40 years of service to our communities,” Russell said. “We very much appreciate it.”
Kraus was humbled by the tribute.
“To see all of my family, friends, co-workers, that’s just fantastic,” Kraus said. “God has been good to us. We came to the right place. It’s been a pleasure to be part of this for so very long.”
Kraus grew up on a family farm and attended school in a one-room school house until transferring to the Clinton School District. At Clinton, Kraus excelled in academics and athletics and was voted “most likely to succeed” during his senior year. The values of hard work, faith and education meant a great deal to Kraus’ parents. Kraus honored them by staying true to those ideals throughout his life.
Carl Olson, a high school friend and football teammate, said despite not being a starter, Kraus always provided a calm, positive presence in the locker room and gave full-out effort when he received a chance to play.
Originally, Kraus planned to pursue veterinary school, but shifted course in college, choosing to became a physician. He had a desire to help people. After completing his undergraduate degree at UW-River Falls, Kraus attended medical school at UW-Madison, meeting his wife, Pam.
“He was very quiet and … terribly bookish,” Pam Kraus said.
Pam was from the San Francisco Bay area, a city child, while Bruce was a rural farm kid.
“We were polar opposites which was very intriguing to me,” Pam said. “I decided I was going to pull the fun out of him. I wanted to get to know him better.”
The video was narrated by the couple’s youngest child, Aaron. Aaron Kraus talked about his father’s crucial role helping move patients when the new hospital opened in the winter of 1979. Sharon Bubolz a nurse who worked with Kraus when the hospital opened, said staff had to transport some patients by snowmobile.
“It was crazy; there was a blizzard so bad you could hardly see,” she said. “But Bruce always remained calm. He never got rattled. That’s why he was always so good in the emergency room and urgent care, he always stayed calm.”
Another colleague said Kraus was one of the first doctors at Columbus Community Hospital to embrace computer technology to chart patient files. He also started the first occupational health and wellness program in the state.
“In the late 1970s, nurse practitioners were not providers many people were familiar with,” Aaron Kraus said in the video. “In fact, this new provider was met with opposition and resistance by many physicians.”
Kraus opened his own practice, a health clinic in Rio, and hired Sandy Roof, a nurse practitioner. Roof was looking for a strong mentor and Kraus was the ideal teacher. Kraus and Roof traveled to the capitol in Madison, voicing support for a bill allowing nurse practitioners to prescribe medication.
“He was always open to trying new things,” Roof said.
Outside the clinic, Kraus always looked for new adventures. An avid runner, he started the Columbus Track Club and qualified for the Boston Marathon. In the 1980s he attempted to summit Mount Rainier three times and traveled to the Galapagos Islands and Russia for humanitarian work.
Closer to home, Kraus was concerned rural patients’ needs weren’t being met. He developed the Columbus Mobile Van to provide care in the countryside. One colleague said the doctor believes in “meeting patients where they are.”
“He was a leader,” Roof said. “He was willing to serve on many committees and organizations that looked at improving health care and change.”
Kraus served on more than 50 hospital boards and committees, Columbus School Board and other leadership opportunities in Rio and Columbus. Staff members recalled fondly Kraus spending extra time with patients to chat about their lives, forming long-term friendships.
In recent years, Kraus has worked with local agencies to address the opioid epidemic.
“I am overwhelmed and thank you,” Kraus said. “It’s been a pleasure to be part of Prairie Ridge Health, to see its growth and to see this room full of supporters.”
Foundation members honored
Russell also praised outgoing Prairie Ridge Health Foundation Board members Dorothy Priske and Eric Cotter. Priske served on the board for nine years, six as chairperson. Cotter served for more than eight years with stints as security treasurer and chair of the finance committee for five years.
“The foundation has really changed a lot and they helped transform us into a relationship-based foundation,” Russell said of Cotter and Priske. “We refer to that as ‘touches,’ how are we getting involved in the community. They were visionary leaders. With their leadership, we’ve grown and thrived.”
