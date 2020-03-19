Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus prepares for COVID-19

Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus has been preparing for the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S.
“Hospitals treat patients with a variety of infectious diseases every day,” said Jamie Hendrix, MSN, RN, Vice President of Patient Care Services. “Our clinic and hospital care teams participate in ongoing emergency preparedness training to help us put systems in place to handle an influx of patients while keeping our healthcare providers safe so they may care for others. The spread of COVID-19 puts us on heightened alert to put what we know in place to protect and care for the communities we serve.”
Coronavirus or "COVID-19," is an infection caused by a specific virus called SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan, China. People with COVID-19 can have fever, cough, and trouble breathing.
The health center is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local public health officials, and the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Prairie Ridge Health is also doing the following to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to our patients, team, visitors, and communities:
Canceled all upcoming education classes and events, fitness classes, support groups, and volunteer activities.
Visitors are restricted to one pre-identified visitor per patient for a maximum of one hour.
Evaluating all patient care appointments and procedures to determine which ones can safely be postponed. Any decisions made with respect to changes or postponements of appointments or procedures will be communicated directly to the patients by the team.
For more information about COVID-19, visit CDC.Gov or call Columbia County Public Health at 608-742-9253.
To see which counties in Wisconsin have confirmed positive COVID-19 tests, visit the Department of Health and Human Services website.
“The situation is evolving every day,” said Hendrix. "The key is to look to the future and not the current moment so we can safeguard our patients, team, and the communities we serve.”