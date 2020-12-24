Prairie Ridge Health nurse retiring after 57 years on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS – Carol Smith, an LPN at Prairie Ridge Health, is spending Christmas the same way she has for more than 50 years, but this is the last year that Smith will put on her scrubs and come into work on Christmas morning. She is retiring.
“Carol is a familiar face to people who lived in the community,” LuAnn Reuter, Prairie Ridge emergency department manager said. “She is known for being organized, for her knowledge, and her commitment to the community. Throughout the years she never viewed change as an obstacle. She sees change as a positive impact on the organization and the community and felt honored to be a part of the change. She is one of those team members who no matter what, she would help you. She is very passionate about her job. Our doctors love her. We all enjoyed her sense of humor.”
Christmas is a day Smith has always enjoyed working so she decided to use the date as a marker as she enters the next chapter of her life.
“The reason I wanted to retire on Christmas Day was so when I am old and senile I will probably remember that,” Smith said.
Smith started in Columbus as a nurse in 1963 at what was then called the St. Mary’s Hospital. Smith said she was called on a Saturday and asked to come in the next day.
“How many people start work on a Sunday? But that was the old days,” Smith said.
She went to the hospital that morning and it was locked and she went around the back where she found a doorbell opening a door to a life-long career.
“They have said that they let me in, and I didn’t get out,” Smith said.
Smith said she worked in almost every department throughout the years and moved along as the hospital changed locations until its current location at 1515 Park Ave., in Columbus. She currently floats out of the emergency room to where ever she is needed.
“It’s a small hospital, you work everywhere,” Smith said.
Smith said she has no regrets.
“I love it,” Smith said. “It is the love of the job for me, and the people I work with. This is like my family. I’m going to miss it very much.”
Smith said she is not totally hanging up her stethoscope and will come in as needed after her retirement.
There have been many changes including charting moving from paper records to computers.
“I didn’t take typing in high school because I wanted to be a nurse,” Smith said.
It was a struggle she got past. Technology and equipment has made many parts o the job easier.
“We used to have to wash the gloves,” Smith said. “We’d powder them and put in the in wrappers and then run them through the sanitizer.”
Glass syringes were sterilized and the obstetrics department would make all the formula for babies.
Smith had worked at the Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam in 1960, but after the couple moved to Columbus she sought a job there.
“I started here at $1.45 an hour as an experienced LPN,” Smith said. “The times were different and it went farther.”
There were other advantages as well like health insurance and a retirement plan.
She had graduated from Cambria High School in 1959 and knew nursing was the career path she wanted.
“I loved old people and taking care of them,” Smith said. “It used to be that you didn’t put your parents or grandparents in the nursing home.”
Smith went on to a one year LPN program at Madison Vocational School.
Over the years, Smith said she always volunteered to work Christmas Day and got together with her family after her shift. Smith said she had a daughter but she knew it was easier for her to work the shifts on Christmas than those with larger families.
“At night, we’d open our gifts and have our dinner,” Smith said. “This is my last Christmas to work, and I think over all these years I have only taken two or three Christmases off. We go to church on Christmas Eve.”
Smith said she had lived through a quarantine in the past when she was a freshman at Cambria High School and four people, including two of the girls at the school, were diagnosed with polio.
“We were sent home from school and quarantined at home,” Smith said.
At the time, there were party lines so you could not use the phone a lot and Smith said they were not let off their property.
Smith said that she was furloughed the first few months of the pandemic.
“The doctors told me that they loved me too much to let me work,” Smith said.
COVID will play a part in her Christmas this year, Smith said as she will only be around a few people to celebrate Christmas night. However she is glad to give others a break by working her final shift at the hospital on Christmas Day.
“Everyone should have part of Christmas Day, but it doesn’t have to be the full day,” Smith said.