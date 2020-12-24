Prairie Ridge Health nurse retiring after 57 years on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS – Carol Smith, an LPN at Prairie Ridge Health, is spending Christmas the same way she has for more than 50 years, but this is the last year that Smith will put on her scrubs and come into work on Christmas morning. She is retiring.

“Carol is a familiar face to people who lived in the community,” LuAnn Reuter, Prairie Ridge emergency department manager said. “She is known for being organized, for her knowledge, and her commitment to the community. Throughout the years she never viewed change as an obstacle. She sees change as a positive impact on the organization and the community and felt honored to be a part of the change. She is one of those team members who no matter what, she would help you. She is very passionate about her job. Our doctors love her. We all enjoyed her sense of humor.”

Christmas is a day Smith has always enjoyed working so she decided to use the date as a marker as she enters the next chapter of her life.

“The reason I wanted to retire on Christmas Day was so when I am old and senile I will probably remember that,” Smith said.

Smith started in Columbus as a nurse in 1963 at what was then called the St. Mary’s Hospital. Smith said she was called on a Saturday and asked to come in the next day.