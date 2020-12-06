Prairie Ridge Health opens new three-story building for clinic/rehab services

COLUMBUS -- Prairie Ridge Health recently opened a new three-story building on the hospital grounds that will be used to house some of the clinic offices and the rehabilitation services department at the hospital.

A new kitchen and dining space was also opened, but the dining and lounge areas are closed currently due to COVID-19.

The construction began in 2017 when a one story building was knocked down, Prairie Ridge Health community relations coordinator Patti Walker said.

The new facility was opened on Nov. 2, and adds 29,800 square feet to the facility. Walker said the new facility uses large windows to bring in natural light.

“People really like the views,” Walker said.

The first floor houses the family practice and internal medicine providers and the second floor is empty. The rehabilitation center on the third floor was made possible with the support of community members, said Kristi Line, executive director of the Prairie Ridge Health Foundation. A campaign was started in April of 2019 to furnish the rehabilitation center. In total, $217,742 was raised by 145 donors.

“The goal of the fundraiser was the equipment and furnishing needs for the rehab space and cardiac rehab space,” Line said.

