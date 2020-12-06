Prairie Ridge Health opens new three-story building for clinic/rehab services

COLUMBUS -- Prairie Ridge Health recently opened a new three-story building on the hospital grounds that will be used to house some of the clinic offices and the rehabilitation services department at the hospital.
A new kitchen and dining space was also opened, but the dining and lounge areas are closed currently due to COVID-19.
The construction began in 2017 when a one story building was knocked down, Prairie Ridge Health community relations coordinator Patti Walker said.
The new facility was opened on Nov. 2, and adds 29,800 square feet to the facility. Walker said the new facility uses large windows to bring in natural light.
“People really like the views,” Walker said.
The first floor houses the family practice and internal medicine providers and the second floor is empty. The rehabilitation center on the third floor was made possible with the support of community members, said Kristi Line, executive director of the Prairie Ridge Health Foundation. A campaign was started in April of 2019 to furnish the rehabilitation center. In total, $217,742 was raised by 145 donors.
“The goal of the fundraiser was the equipment and furnishing needs for the rehab space and cardiac rehab space,” Line said.
The funds allowed them to purchase the equipment and artwork that went into the rehabilitation areas.
“It was a surprise for us and really neat to see our community come together,” Line said. “We’ll have our official donor walk up in two weeks.”
The equipment was purchased in Cottage Grove at Matrix Fitness and Johnson Health Tech in Cottage Grove, said Angi Genco, rehab services manager. The old equipment went to the cardiac rehabilitation department.
Previously, cardiac and rehab were sharing equipment which made it hard to fit a lot of people in the facility at one time, said Genco. The rehab area houses occupational, physical and speech therapies.
“The floor space of the gym is similar to what we had before, but now we don’t share space with cardiac rehab,” Genco said.
The new area almost doubles the treatment rooms in the rehabilitation room. There are now nine individual treatment rooms, Genco said.
The individual treatment rooms are important options for the therapists, Genco said.
In total, 150 to 200 people seek treatment at the rehabilitation facility. Genco said it about 80 percent of the total people who came before the pandemic began.
Terri Pederson
