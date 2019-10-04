An exhibit titled “Rare Prehistoric Artifacts of Dodge County Wisconsin” will open at the Dodge County Historical Society Museum, 105 Park Ave., Saturday with an open house reception noon to 4 p.m.
The exhibit will feature Paleo-Indian projectile points, ancient pottery from the Fox lake area, fluted, grooved axes from the county, a Lidar image display of effigy mound sites in the county, prehistoric stone tools, the Persha Mammoth bone display, a display of an unusual stone material called Hixton Silicified Sandstone which was used to make prehistoric artifacts for over 12,000 years, and an 1855 copy of Increase Lapham’s “Antiquities of Wisconsin as Surveyed and Described.”
“This was a monumental book for mound site preservation in Wisconsin and the first published book on archaeology in the state; and the first publication of the Smithsonian Institution’s ‘Contributions to Knowledge’ book series,” said museum curator Kurt Sampson. “There will also be a display about the various archaeologists who worked in Dodge County mapping mound sites over the last 150 years.”
This exhibit is free and open to the public, and will be on display for one year.
