PREP SPORTS: WIAA cancels remainder of boys basketball, girls basketball state tournaments

Five area boys and girls basketball teams were still alive in their respective Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason tournaments at the conclusion of Thursday night's statewide slate.
As of 11:10 p.m., though, their seasons came to a crashing halt.
In a statement released by the WIAA at that time, it was announced that because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of the winter sports season has been canceled.
The WIAA said in the statement that it regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players who have worked to achieve their goals, and for the communities that have supported them throughout the year to get to see things through to the end.
“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the (WIAA) Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in the statement. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”
The Beaver Dam girls basketball team was scheduled to play Pewaukee on Friday afternoon in the second of the two Division 2 state semifinals at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, with the Golden Beavers looking to become the first team to win four straight state titles in state history.
Meantime, the Markesan, Randolph, Waupun and Wisconsin Dells boys basketball teams all won sectional semifinal games Thursday night to advance to Saturday's now-canceled sectional finals.
Earlier Thursday, the WIAA was informed the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center in Madison would not be available for the boys basketball state tournament scheduled for next Thursday through Saturday. Many professional, collegiate and high school associations have also postponed or canceled scheduled events as a result of the pandemic.
Tickets for the boys and girls state tournaments will be refunded in full by the WIAA. The WIAA asks fans to allow staff time to make these refunds, and to contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament.
Any tickets purchased at school will be refunded by the school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.