PREP SPORTS: WIAA cancels remainder of boys basketball, girls basketball state tournaments

Five area boys and girls basketball teams were still alive in their respective Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association postseason tournaments at the conclusion of Thursday night's statewide slate.

As of 11:10 p.m., though, their seasons came to a crashing halt.

In a statement released by the WIAA at that time, it was announced that because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of the winter sports season has been canceled.

The WIAA said in the statement that it regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players who have worked to achieve their goals, and for the communities that have supported them throughout the year to get to see things through to the end.

“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the (WIAA) Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in the statement. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”