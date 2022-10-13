 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Press error resulted in wrong front page on Thursday's Baraboo News Republic

Baraboo

Due to a production error, the front page of Thursday's print edition of the Baraboo News Republic was replaced with a front page from the previous Thursday's newspaper.

While the continuation of each of Thursday's front-page stories appeared correctly inside that day's newspaper, the beginnings of those stories were left out. The newspaper is republishing two of those stories Friday in their entirety.

The problem appeared only in the print edition of the newspaper; Thursday's e-Edition is correct.

The full text of the affected stories can also be found online at wiscnews.com here:

Baraboo agrees to form joint emergency district

First bachelor's degree program rolled out at UW-Platteville branch campus

The News Republic strives to be accurate and fair. If you find an error or other problem in the newspaper’s editorial content, call the editor at 608-252-6156.

