Price tag to fix Swan Park pond comes in high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fixing the pond wall at Swan City Park is a priority for the park's future, though it won't be cheap.

Residents have been reaching out to the city lately to ask about the crumbling wall in the stagnant lagoon. A part of the wall collapsed last fall after a heavy rainstorm. About $200,000 is available to help address the issue, parks director John Neumann said, though early bid information about what it would take for the full repair project found a number closer to $750,000.

"We obviously need to add to that," Neumann said. It could be possible to just fix the worst section of the wall earlier.

Master plan for Swan City Park in Beaver Dam unveiled City officials unveiled a new vision for Beaver Dam’s historic Swan City Park Thursday.

The city unveiled a master plan for Swan Park early this year with a vision of how to transform the historic location in Beaver Dam. There were three significant areas in particular: fixing the lagoon wall, restoring an asphalt path around the park and upgrading the wading pool. With the damage to the lagoon, it has taken priority.

"We were already working on the budget and all of the sudden that happened," Neumann said. "It beat me to the punch a little bit."

He said the department will look into corporate sponsorships and private donations to help cover the expensive project. A Facebook page called the Community Coalition To Save Swan Park Pond started in February.