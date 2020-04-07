Principal of new Wisconsin Dells Middle School anticipates a happy homecoming

For the new Wisconsin Dells Middle School, new principal Casey Whitehurst is prepared to bring his student-focused administration back to his childhood home.
Born and raised in the Reedsburg area, Whitehurst currently works as the principal of Sand Creek Elementary in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Through the course of more than 15 years in education, his experience has ranged from teaching advanced placement psychology to high school students to working as the principal of a Colorado middle school. Much of the decision to move the next step of his career to the Dells was rooted in his family, and wanting to return to his roots.
“The opening was posted; my brother-in-law actually teaches in the Dells as well, and he said ‘Hey, take a look at this,’” Whitehurst said. “I said hey, let’s jump on in and get back so we’re closer to family and closer to the area we grew up in.”
Whitehurst said that he and his wife, who also hails from Reedsburg, had been looking for a reason to return to Wisconsin for some time, and that this opportunity was exactly the gateway they had been looking for. In returning to the Dells, Whitehurst brings an educational philosophy that emphasizes engaging students above all else.
He spent 11 years as a teacher, and as such prioritizes student interest and enjoyment in subject matter, whatever the class may be. That philosophy extends into his work as an administrator, where he aims to instill that drive toward engagement in his staff.
“A lot of my former students really enjoyed my classes, we made them entertaining,” Whitehurst said. “I think the biggest thing is about making an impact on these generations, and just providing that guidance where they need it most.”
Whitehurst wants to ensure that his students feel a positive impact from his work, whether it be as a teacher or an administrator. From his point of view, middle school is a pivotal time in a child’s development, as they are still working to figure out who they are and the direction they want to follow in their lives. As such, he sees his role as vital in guiding them toward the paths they’ll find fulfilling.
“It’s that time when kids are changing, they’re growing,” Whitehurst said. “They still need to have that guidance instilled in them. Really, it’s about that impact that you can make. I am a firm believer that one person can make an impact on a tremendous amount of people.”
Whitehurst officially begins work on July 1, and will begin working with students at Wisconsin Dells Middle School starting in September.
