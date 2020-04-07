Principal of new Wisconsin Dells Middle School anticipates a happy homecoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the new Wisconsin Dells Middle School, new principal Casey Whitehurst is prepared to bring his student-focused administration back to his childhood home.

Born and raised in the Reedsburg area, Whitehurst currently works as the principal of Sand Creek Elementary in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Through the course of more than 15 years in education, his experience has ranged from teaching advanced placement psychology to high school students to working as the principal of a Colorado middle school. Much of the decision to move the next step of his career to the Dells was rooted in his family, and wanting to return to his roots.

“The opening was posted; my brother-in-law actually teaches in the Dells as well, and he said ‘Hey, take a look at this,’” Whitehurst said. “I said hey, let’s jump on in and get back so we’re closer to family and closer to the area we grew up in.”

Whitehurst said that he and his wife, who also hails from Reedsburg, had been looking for a reason to return to Wisconsin for some time, and that this opportunity was exactly the gateway they had been looking for. In returning to the Dells, Whitehurst brings an educational philosophy that emphasizes engaging students above all else.