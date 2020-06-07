Private campgrounds tout camping as 'natural fit' for social distancing; state sites reopen Wednesday (copy)

“It’s safe, it’s outdoors, it’s family friendly and we all need a vacation after all of this,” Adams said. “And everyone is just social distancing on their own, so we’ve been very careful.”

While “reservations are definitely down” because of COVID-19, Baraboo Hills has served guests who would have stayed at a Devil’s Lake State Park campground if they’d been open, she said, noting that it sold out on Memorial Day weekend.

In a normal year, Anderson said Sky High fills all 250 campsites for Memorial Day weekend about a month before the holiday. But when the stay-at-home order took effect in March, reservations stopped coming in for a couple of weeks. Then some started trickling in again, while others cancelled.

“Ultimately, it was sort of up and down there a bit for the next few weeks, but we sold out like normal three, four weeks ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. So, we were sold out again but, of course, business was not usual,” Anderson said. Sky High’s store limited the number of people who could be inside at any given time and its pool remained closed.