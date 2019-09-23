A private contractor died at Hotel Rome in Lake Delton after being struck by an excavator on September 23, according to a Lake Delton Police Department press release.
According to police chief Daniel Hardman, emergency services received a dispatch call at 2:33 p.m. to the Hotel Rome parking lot, where contractors were performing routine utility work. The victim in question was struck by an excavator, and was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted lifesaving measures.
“After a preliminary investigation, no criminal activity is believed to have been a factor in the incident,” Hardman said in a press release. “The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified and all further inquiries will be directed to them.”
Hardman said in the release that no Hotel Rome staff or guests were involved in the incident, and the department has not released any personal information about the victim.
