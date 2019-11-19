Gerald Stich, a professor emeritus at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and the man who brought concerts on the square to Baraboo has been selected to lead the 2019 Christmas Lights Parade as the grand marshal.
Stich and his wife, Carol, will lead the Christmas Lights Parade at 6 p.m., Nov. 23, in downtown Baraboo.
“I feel very honored to be chosen as the marshal of the parade, I think it’s a great distinction,” said Stich. “I’m really proud of it and proud that the people of Baraboo decided to give me that honor.”
Since moving to Baraboo to become a music professor at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County in 1969, one year after the school opened, Stich has become heavily involved in spreading music throughout the campus and the community.
While working as a full-time professor, he handled all of the music department’s brass instrument instruction, taught some music theory and woodwind instruction as well.
He was responsible for starting the campus community band at the Baraboo campus, and is still involved in directing the band. He was also involved in the start of the civic choir, directing the jazz band on campus and participated in other touring musical groups.
“It’s pretty rewarding for me, seeing our former students have any kind of success is a big deal for both my wife and I,” said Stich.
Stich also started and taught a music appreciation course at the federal prison in Oxford, where he taught inmates music appreciation and how to play guitar.
in 1974, Stich brought the many musical groups he was involved in to the Baraboo community, when he started Concerts on the Square.
In the early stages of the event, Stich said the campus band would play a few shows on the square each summer. It has grown into a weekly event June through August and has brought guest musical artists from all over the country.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’ve had great success with concerts on the square, and wonderful sponsorship support as well as having great audiences,” said Stich. “It makes it all worth it.”
Mary Hultman, Downtown Baraboo Inc. event coordinator, said the board chose Stich and his wife because they wanted to honor their commitment to bringing music to the community.
“I am very honored to have Gerry as our marshal,” said Hultman. “I have a lot of respect for him and he’s done so much for the community and we wanted to recognize that.
Stich is still involved with the campus community band, and plays the trombone and euphonium in the 65-piece Retro Swing Band in Madison every week. His wife is also heavily involved in music and musical groups in the area. She currently sings in a local group called The Cheddar Chicks.
Stich said he has enjoyed seeing Baraboo grow and change over the years, and is proud to be a part of the community.
“When we first got here we planned to stay for maybe five years, and we ended up staying for 51 years,” said Stich. “It was a great place for our kids to grow up, and they are wonderful kids and part of that is because they grew up in this kind of community.”
The parade will feature about 40 local organizations and businesses from Baraboo and end with Santa lighting the Christmas tree at the top of the Al. Ringling Theatre marquis.
“We really like to call it a hometown parade,” said Hultman. “It kicks off the Christmas season in Baraboo.”
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Gerald Stich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)