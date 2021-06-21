Programming returns to Baraboo's Ringling Theatre with 'once-in-a-lifetime' operas

When COVID-19 closed one door this year for an international opera group, another opened for Baraboo-area theater lovers.
The Al. Ringling Theatre in downtown Baraboo has been given a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” as it prepares to host three operas by educational opera company La Musica Lirica in just under three weeks, said Chief Executive Officer Tom McEvilly. After more than a year closed to the public, the theater will be reopening and resuming some programming, including the opera.
“They build professional costumes, sets, they have voice features from Italy, they have dialogue coaches -- it’s just very, very intense and it’s going to be very, very fun,” McEvilly said, “so I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us, and it just happened to fall right into a time where I still hadn’t booked for the summer yet because we were still waiting to see how the pandemic unfolded.”
Opera in Baraboo
La Musica Lirica trains professional opera singers over a five-week program every summer in Italy, but couldn’t in 2020 due to the pandemic. Around February, “things still weren’t looking good” in Italy, so its directors decided to hold the program stateside this summer, said Julie Maurer, the company’s director of artistic development.
Maurer, a Wisconsin native who lives in the Milwaukee area, had visited Baraboo in November. She said she didn’t know there was a theater here until she was walking downtown “and lo and behold, I saw this gorgeous facade.”
“I was really entranced by how beautiful the theater was and I just could not wrap my mind around how such, like, a European-style theater was in Baraboo,” Maurer said.
When La Musica was looking for a summer venue, “we put out feelers with faculty from all over the U.S.,” Maurer said, and she suggested Baraboo. “People were like, ‘What? Where’s that?’ … I sent all the pictures that I could and all the information, and that’s where we ended up choosing.”
The Italian community La Musica usually works in is slightly smaller than Baraboo, she said, but both “have this wonderful, small-town charm, this community connection.”
“I think it’s going to be an incredible place for us, and I’m so happy that we’re doing our residency there,” Maurer said.
The troupe arrived on Saturday, moving into temporary housing at The Villas on Baraboo’s college campus and Durward’s Glen, McEvilly said.
Between students, interns, faculty and a 25-instrumentalist orchestra, Maurer said La Musica is bringing close to 100 people to Baraboo, most of whom are staying longer than a month. While it’s a nonprofit educational organization, some of its students are already pre-professionals, “so the quality is really top-tier,” she said of the performances.
La Musica Lirica will perform three operas at the Al.: “La Triaviata,” “La Cenerentola” -- “which is Cinderella,” Maurer said -- and “Suor Angelica.” The first two include an orchestra and are two-and-a-half hours long, while the third lasts an hour long and doesn’t have an orchestra, according to Shannon Hill, the theater’s marketing director. Performances, which are ticketed, are scheduled for each day from July 11-22 except for July 18, most starting at 7 p.m.
The troupe also will perform four free shows, according to Hill: 7 p.m. June 27 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church; 7 p.m. July 1 for a Baraboo Concert on the Square; 2 p.m. July 18 at Durward’s Glen; and the fourth at Balanced Rock Winery, details to be determined.
Preparing to reopen
McEvilly said staff had to reconfigure the theater to prepare it to host La Musica Lirica. Office space on the second floor had to become practice rooms with pianos and the old box office and storage area had to be turned into classrooms, he said.
Despite holding a couple of dance recitals this spring, the Al. still isn’t officially open, McEvilly said. The operas will be the first time the public has been welcome through the theater doors since it closed last year.
“For the whole time of the pandemic, every day I’d come to work it was like walking into a tomb,” he said. “Hollow, silent, dark and empty. It just felt empty.”
He said the theater remained closed even while other venues and businesses started opening because of the building’s age, lack of air circulation and the extra potential for COVID-19 transmission when sitting in an enclosed space for an extended period of time. He noted the theater can seat more than 730 people.
“We were just erring on the side of caution” and following the lead of other professional theaters, including those in Dane County and on Broadway, McEvilly said. “We just didn’t want to become one of the next super-spreader events.”
But with more people vaccinated, a need for revenue and a couple of successful dance recitals done, McEvilly said he’s getting more comfortable with bringing people back.
Youth theater camps
The Al. has already started by reintroducing two youth theater camps: The first, for ages 8-12, was last week and the second, for ages 12-18, will be from July 26-31. McEvilly said part of the camp is preparing participants to be part of the cast in a musical this winter.
Fourteen children signed up for the first camp, Hill said. The second had eight as of last week, but enrollment is open until the morning it begins, she said. They cost $250 per student, but scholarships funded by local businesses are available by emailing Hill at shill@alringling.org.
“We want to include everyone,” Hill said.
The camps are being taught by four instructors, including McEvilly and Bertie Canepa Reifsteck of the Canepa School of Dance. Canepa said the theater invited her to teach the dance workshops a few weeks ago, but the timing worked out for her. After teaching dance over Zoom, “which is no easy task,” she said she’s “thrilled” to see the theater opening again.
“It’s just such a beautiful gift for the town,” she said of the Al., “and for it to be open again and for me to be able to teach on that stage is -- it’s just a gift.”
McEvilly said full reopening probably won’t happen until closer to fall. He expects to start showing movies again in August and then have a heavier fall and winter schedule.
“Now having audiences start to come back in, it just feels alive again,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.