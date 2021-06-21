Programming returns to Baraboo's Ringling Theatre with 'once-in-a-lifetime' operas

“We were just erring on the side of caution” and following the lead of other professional theaters, including those in Dane County and on Broadway, McEvilly said. “We just didn’t want to become one of the next super-spreader events.”

But with more people vaccinated, a need for revenue and a couple of successful dance recitals done, McEvilly said he’s getting more comfortable with bringing people back.

Youth theater camps

The Al. has already started by reintroducing two youth theater camps: The first, for ages 8-12, was last week and the second, for ages 12-18, will be from July 26-31. McEvilly said part of the camp is preparing participants to be part of the cast in a musical this winter.

Fourteen children signed up for the first camp, Hill said. The second had eight as of last week, but enrollment is open until the morning it begins, she said. They cost $250 per student, but scholarships funded by local businesses are available by emailing Hill at shill@alringling.org.

“We want to include everyone,” Hill said.