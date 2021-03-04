Project manager highlights importance of Portage businesses during construction

Road construction does cause issues for business owners and potential customers alike, but it is important to take the small amount of extra time to access them in order to support them so they’re still vital when the work ends by November, Hanson said.

Part of the challenge in this project is recent updates to signage laws. The state now requires an application from local businesses and restricts size and other facets of the wayfinding materials, like location and type of letters. A recent update to city signage code also means more rules to consider.

“It’s a couple more steps, but I think it’s important we get it right so we can have them out there for people,” Hanson said.

She emphasized supporting businesses even though there will be an extra road or two along the way from the usual route.

“It might be a little bit more difficult for someone to get around to a particular business because of road construction, but it’s important that we still support them,” Hanson said. “In the long run, we want to have new roads and new infrastructure; we have to have that. But some pain comes along with that, so if the community can help support those businesses to get through that, it will help us in the long run to have a good result.”

