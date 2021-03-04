Project manager highlights importance of Portage businesses during construction

Planners overseeing the project to overhaul both DeWitt and Wisconsin Streets in Portage hope to work in conjunction with businesses along those corridors for a positive experience during the construction slated to last through October, said Project Manager Gregory Payne.
“We’re going to do our best to maintain access,” Payne said. “Sidewalks are going to be replaced one side at a time. The contractor is going to need to provide a five-day notice if they need to close a (business) driveway.”
The work will be done in two phases by contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer. The first, set to begin this month and end in mid-May, will encompass DeWitt Street from East Pleasant Street to Wisconsin Street. The road will only be open to local traffic, including those looking to gain access to businesses, local residents, garbage pick-up and emergency services. The detour will run along State Highway 16 and Interstate 39, rejoining the city at the exit that meets New Pinery Road.
Phase two will be to overhaul Wisconsin Street from Edgewater Street to Ontario Street and is set to begin in the third week of May with similar access to local traffic. This phase will also include canal updates. There will be a two-week “hard closure” of Wisconsin Street to install a culvert in the canal.
Public Works Director Aaron Jahncke said the new culvert will be larger than the current one, which would allow for kayakers to easily fit through.
Wisconsin Street detours for those coming from the south will begin at State Highway 60 south of Poynette and join I-90/94 before routing to I-39. For those coming from the west, routes will be detoured to U.S. Highway 51 and to Highway 60, then I-39.
Responsibility for the work largely falls to the Department of Transportation, but the city also has some investment in it. City officials plan to borrow $1.1 million to pay for what are referred to as “non-participating items,” like the pavement for parking stalls, street lights and bike racks. The cost for such items would likely be just slightly more than $1 million, but officials agreed to the additional funding for contingency expenses.
The most noticeable change from the work will be the reconstruction of the Wisconsin and DeWitt Street intersection. A block of Edgewater Street will be eliminated and replaced with a pocket park. The three-way intersection will be bisected by a median and crosswalks will be updated to improve access to local trails.
Payne said field staff will be on site at all times during work and will be available for business owners or workers if there are issues or questions. He welcomed anyone with questions about the work to contact him at gregory.payne@dot.wi.gov or engineer Alex Bromley at abromley@westbrookeng.com.
Throughout an online presentation Tuesday, Payne focused on the business impact the work will have. He shared the link to a business coordination guide which outlines how to prepare for, and work within, construction zones and emphasized an “In This Together” approach to the construction season.
“We definitely appreciate your patience with us,” Payne said. “We know construction is never fun, but I think once it’s completed, everyone is going to be really happy with it.”
Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, echoed the sentiment that though the construction will require more work for everyone, the smooth roads at the end of it are important. The focus now for her is to work with city officials to ensure business owners are prepared for the disruption road work brings, especially for the second year in a row on Wisconsin Street.
“What we want to focus on is people who might not have known that you still can get to us,” Hanson said. “You still can take a side road to get to that location, to get to that business. I think it’s two-fold. It’s making sure that the local people know they are still accessible and to support them.”
Road construction does cause issues for business owners and potential customers alike, but it is important to take the small amount of extra time to access them in order to support them so they’re still vital when the work ends by November, Hanson said.
Part of the challenge in this project is recent updates to signage laws. The state now requires an application from local businesses and restricts size and other facets of the wayfinding materials, like location and type of letters. A recent update to city signage code also means more rules to consider.
“It’s a couple more steps, but I think it’s important we get it right so we can have them out there for people,” Hanson said.
She emphasized supporting businesses even though there will be an extra road or two along the way from the usual route.
“It might be a little bit more difficult for someone to get around to a particular business because of road construction, but it’s important that we still support them,” Hanson said. “In the long run, we want to have new roads and new infrastructure; we have to have that. But some pain comes along with that, so if the community can help support those businesses to get through that, it will help us in the long run to have a good result.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.