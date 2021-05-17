Project roots Sauk County families to their past

Nearly 80 years ago, the government forced farm families from their land in the Sauk Prairie area.
A group of people are now trying to reconnect family members, three generations removed, to the roots of their family farmsteads by continuing the growth of apple trees found there which pre-date World War II.
Curt Meine, one of the coordinators of the Badger Apple Corps program within the Sauk County Conservation Alliance, said the goal is to “heal over historic wounds.”
“It’s what Badger’s all about,” Meine said. “That includes, importantly, the Ho-Chunk Nation.”
Members began the work in 2017 by grafting apple trees that would have belonged to a variety of about 80 farmsteads that were settled on the land in the 19th century after Ho-Chunk people were displaced by treaties.
In late 1941, then President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered funding for a powder and acid works plant to be built for the war effort. Farm owners in the Sauk Prairie were forced off their land and construction of the ammunition plant began in March 1942. The assorted buildings housed production facilities, housing for workers and family members, a school, recreation center, hospital, transportation system and other community amenities.
The 10,000-acre site housed roughly 15 to 20 farms, which were bought from the government at a total of more than $1.46 million. Names like Alt, Kindschi, Huber, Roznos, Shimnick and Steuber are among those listed in documents outlining appraisal of the land.
“It’s a painful chapter in the history of our community,” Meine said. “Those trees were their legacy and they’re not here anymore. The families, however, are still in our community; they’re our friends and our family.”
The facility was used until the late 1990s. In early 2000, the Badger Reuse Committee was established by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, then U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin and the U.S. Department of Labor.
Now the more than 7,000 acres of land is owned, in part, by the Ho-Chunk Nation, the USDA Dairy Forage Research Center, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Bluffview Sanitary District.
In 2017, volunteers through the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance established the Badger Apple Corps Project, which aimed to graft apple trees on the property before the construction of the ammunition plant and grow new trees.
Dennis Kindschi, who is the grandson of family farmers ousted from the area at the time, was the first to plant a graft from an apple tree which would have stood when his grandparents worked the land.
“It’s a fun project and a fun story to share,” Meine said.
The portion of the badger land controlled by the USDA hosts the tree nursery. Meine said the ultimate goal is to create an orchard at the site where five foot trees stand noticeably apart from the newly planted grafts, soon to be moved to be planted elsewhere.
Some trees have been moved already. Meine said though most of the people who have accepted trees are in the Sauk Prairie area, there are some people in Baraboo who have accepted them as well. An important piece of the project is to connect with members of the Ho-Chunk Nation as well.
“Part of the whole goal here is to get these trees into the hands of descendants who were removed from Badger,” Meine said. “That’s been the guiding vision for this whole thing. It brings in some pretty amazing stories of families and their connections to the place.”
Volunteer Ann Calhoun, who works for the Nature Conservancy in Baraboo, has helped since the beginning. She started by helping to graft the trees and has continued with that as well as putting them in the dirt at the nursery.
“It was just knowing the varied history of this place, from the really early indigenous inhabitants from the Ho-Chunk Nation to when it was settled and just thinking about connections across all of those different, previous owners,” Calhoun said. “Thinking about being able to work in conserving some really historic apple varieties, potentially, and share those out with the wider community. It’s just fun to be part of that.”
Not all of the trees go to new generations of family members. Instead, they are given to community organizations that wish to raise awareness of the displacement and the history of part of Sauk County.
Todd Wuerger, executive director of the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, said the aim of hosting seven trees on the hospital campus is to provide information to the public.
“All of these people were displaced, but now they have the opportunity to take these trees, graft them and basically give them if they can trace to some of the relatives of the original owners,” Wuerger said. “There’s many, many of those families that would have been patients or perhaps even worked at the hospital and it’s just really important to keep that history going. It’s considered part of the hospital’s lineage as well.”
As a way to help explain the importance of the apple trees to the area, there will be signs placed around the saplings and connecting them to past family farmsteads by name. The foundation is matching donations by the conservation alliance, Wuerger said, and donating the labor to install the informative plaques on the site.
“We can reconnect this landscape to these families who were alienated from this place,” Meine said. “A simple thing like that can tell a really rich story.”
