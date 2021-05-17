Project roots Sauk County families to their past

Some trees have been moved already. Meine said though most of the people who have accepted trees are in the Sauk Prairie area, there are some people in Baraboo who have accepted them as well. An important piece of the project is to connect with members of the Ho-Chunk Nation as well.

“Part of the whole goal here is to get these trees into the hands of descendants who were removed from Badger,” Meine said. “That’s been the guiding vision for this whole thing. It brings in some pretty amazing stories of families and their connections to the place.”

Volunteer Ann Calhoun, who works for the Nature Conservancy in Baraboo, has helped since the beginning. She started by helping to graft the trees and has continued with that as well as putting them in the dirt at the nursery.

“It was just knowing the varied history of this place, from the really early indigenous inhabitants from the Ho-Chunk Nation to when it was settled and just thinking about connections across all of those different, previous owners,” Calhoun said. “Thinking about being able to work in conserving some really historic apple varieties, potentially, and share those out with the wider community. It’s just fun to be part of that.”