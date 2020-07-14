Property owner to pay $100,000 and restoration costs for environmental violations outside Columbus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state obtained a settlement with a property owner over environmental violations at a site in the Dodge County town of Elba.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced resolution Tuesday in its case with Frank Gribble, a Dane County resident, requiring an environmental restoration and a $100,000 penalty in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs and attorney fees over a property just outside Columbus. The state alleged Gribble failed to clean up petroleum contamination on the property in a case dating back to 2001.

The state and Gribble agreed to settle in Dane County Circuit Court instead of pursuing further litigation. Judge Everett Mitchell approved the stipulation July 10. The legislature's joint finance committee approved the settlement June 16.

Aside from the financial penalty, Gribble will be required to restore the environment at the site and minimize the effects of the petroleum by the end of June 2025, with oversight from the state Department of Natural Resources, including conducting groundwater monitoring and doing additional site investigations if needed.