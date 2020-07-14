Property owner to pay $100,000 and restoration costs for environmental violations outside Columbus

The state obtained a settlement with a property owner over environmental violations at a site in the Dodge County town of Elba.
Attorney General Josh Kaul announced resolution Tuesday in its case with Frank Gribble, a Dane County resident, requiring an environmental restoration and a $100,000 penalty in forfeitures, surcharges, court costs and attorney fees over a property just outside Columbus. The state alleged Gribble failed to clean up petroleum contamination on the property in a case dating back to 2001.
The state and Gribble agreed to settle in Dane County Circuit Court instead of pursuing further litigation. Judge Everett Mitchell approved the stipulation July 10. The legislature's joint finance committee approved the settlement June 16.
Aside from the financial penalty, Gribble will be required to restore the environment at the site and minimize the effects of the petroleum by the end of June 2025, with oversight from the state Department of Natural Resources, including conducting groundwater monitoring and doing additional site investigations if needed.
According to the complaint filed in 2015, Gribble leased a portion of the property to a company for use as a petroleum storage facility with above-ground tanks. The company, Columbus-Fall River Coop/Cenex (CFR), removed the equipment in 2001 and hired BT2 to examine the site. The investigation found the soil had been contaminated by petroleum, and Gribble notified the DNR that petroleum had spilled when CFR removed the equipment. BT2 notified the DNR as well.
In May 2001, the DNR notified CFR that it needed to take steps to clean up the contamination. The complaint says Gribble sent a letter to Cenex saying he would clean up the spill then bill Cenex for it.
The Columbus-Fall River Coop/Cenex company stopped operating in 2001.
In July 2001, a law firm representing Cottage Grove Cooperative sent Gribble a letter notifying him that they had taken over CFR's assets and offered to clean up the oil spill using money from a state fund program. The complaint says Gribble wanted Cottage Grove to pay rent. The DNR notified him that would likely cause Cottage Grove to retract its offer, and he would be responsible for the cleanup as the owner of the property instead.
The state alleged that the DNR and Gribble were unable to come to an agreement after years of back and forth about the issue before filing the complaint in 2015.
The settlement notes that it is not an admission of guilt on Gribble's part.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.