Proposed Beaver Dam city building mask mandate fails as discussion turns stormy

A discussion over requiring masks in Beaver Dam city buildings turned tense on Monday as the Common Council voted against a mandate and giving itself more power over the mayor.
On the table Monday night was a resolution authorizing Mayor Becky Glewen to take all "reasonable and necessary steps" to prevent exposure and spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant of the coronavirus with powers allowed under city code and state law. The mayor made an emergency declaration in March 2020 that was terminated by the council in June 2021.
The resolution acknowledges that the CDC and Dodge County Public Health are currently recommending indoor mask wearing for everyone as the county experiences a high level of spread. The text notes that the mayor and the Common Council "support" indoor mask wearing as recommended by the CDC and county, especially for the unvaccinated and those unable to distance, while encouraging people to get the vaccine.
The resolution reserves the right of the city to require masks in city buildings in the future and will remain in place until the council ends it.
It ultimately passed 10 to 4. Therese Henriksen, Cris Olson, Mike Wissell, Jack Yuds, Zach Zopp, Jon Abfall, Kay Appenfeldt, Kevin Burnett, Mick Fischer and Dave Hansen voted yes. Kara Nelson, Jaclyn Shelton, Ken Anderson and Heidi Freeby voted no.
The final vote came after a long discussion. Council member Jaclyn Shelton proposed an amendment that would require masks in city buildings, including for the public and city employees, not just support them. It included exceptions for employees such as a safety risk for the duties of a responsibility, an employee working alone in an enclosed space or helping communication. The proposed amendment made the resolution only about face masks and took out the mayor's directive.
"My biggest concern with this resolution is it doesn't actually mandate or do anything," Shelton said. "It says we recommend masks, but not that we're requiring them or anything along those lines."
As Shelton passed out a paper with the proposed amendment on it, council member Mick Fischer appeared to tear it up.
Shelton said that the policy would be in line with what is required of state employees and recommended by major employers in the state.
"The resolution put forward is put forward through conversations with the county and public health and where we're at now," Glewen said. "Mandating masks does pose problems with how you're going to enforce that." She said that the city's previous mask requirement in city buildings was not a mandate because it can't be enforced.
Fischer said he thought allowing the mayor to have the power to mandate masks until later terminated by the council is fair as the mayor is in touch with the county.
"If she feels that it's in our interest, she would perform her duty and ask everyone to wear a mask in this room," Fischer said. "I'm very comfortable with that. I think that for any reason we want to terminate that as a body, we can do that."
Of the roughly 25 people in the council chambers Monday, three were wearing a mask: council members Shelton and Kara Nelson and engineering director Todd Janssen.
"While I respectfully gave time to actually read this, I do really like that it lines out exactly what is required of employees when they can wear face covering, when they don't need to wear face coverings," Nelson said of the proposed amendment. "I like that it includes instructions on supplying appropriate face coverings to be available for employees and members of the public while they're doing their business with the city."
She said that if the mayor took an emergency action and the council wanted to later rescind it, that would be appropriate, but the resolution wasn't directing any actions except leaving the decision completely on the mayor without a timetable for additional precautions.
"We obviously do not have socially-distanced desks here in the council chambers," Nelson said. "I wear a mask because I don't feel comfortable being this close to people." She said that contracting COVID-19 could have a major negative impact on her health in light of a pre-existing condition.
"I just would feel safer if we all wore face coverings and that is was something that was required instead of just leaving it up to everybody's choice whether they want to respect their fellow neighbors or not," Nelson said.
Shelton said that the council was required to return to in-person meetings and were told members were not allowed by video at future meetings. The Common Council returned to in-person meetings in May after being on Zoom since the previous spring.
"Just so the record and the history is correct and clear," she said.
"I'd like to be sure that history is correct and clear because I don't recall that, so we'll have to go back and look," City Attorney Maryann Schacht said.
"I understand that there may be individuals who still come into our building and don't wear them," Shelton said. "I think this is about us being leaders and saying we would like this pandemic to end, we would like to show what we think that we require for it to end, which is individuals getting vaccinated, individuals wearing masks, following the recommendations of our public health professionals who know more on this than any of us will ever hope to."
Shelton's amendment to require masks in city buildings failed 2-12. Nelson and Shelton voted yes.
The council came to a consensus that a council member could appear by video for health reasons after approaching the mayor, the city attorney or the city clerk.
Shelton also proposed an amendment that would explicitly require any action that the mayor takes in response to the pandemic has to be reported to the council at its next meeting for review. The original resolution says that the entire declaration will be in place until terminated by the council, which some officials said already served as the council oversight.
"There were many actions taken under the last declaration that were not presented to council," Shelton said.
"They were," Glewen said.
"We never voted on them. We never had a say in them," Shelton said.
"I think that was brought forward," Glewen said.
The council did not formally vote on certain actions the mayor took earlier in the pandemic like closing buildings or ending the mask requirement. They were announced in memos, to the media and other forms of communication.
"I don't think you're going to try and sneak anything by us here," Fischer said. "Certainly we have our radio and newspaper and anything will be reported. We could certainly bring it up at the next meeting."
Glewen said that she would encourage council members to reach out and communicate with her, which she said was rare.
"It was myself and staff and talking to public health and other leaders in the community," she said. "If people were so concerned about it, they would've been at my door every day, every other day, every week, whatever it might've been. No communication from any alderperson that's sitting here that's having angst about this. If I was such a poor communicator at that time, it was never brought forward, it was never talked about at council on council floor. It was never brought to the committee meetings.
"I think that we used a very measured approach in what is a very difficult topic and situation, and we handled it very, very well," Glewen said.
Shelton's amendment to give the council more explicit oversight over the mayor's decisions under the resolution failed 5-9. Kara Nelson, Cris Olson, Jaclyn Shelton, Ken Anderson and Kevin Burnett voted yes. Dave Hansen, Therese Henriksen, Mike Wissell, Jack Yuds, Zach Zopp, Jon Abfall, Kay Appenfeldt, Mick Fischer and Heidi Freeby voted no.
Nelson said that the council took out checks and balances that were in the original emergency declaration from March 2020. She read from an email Glewen sent her in May 2021 in a conversation about ending the city building mask requirement: "Non-vaccinated people are not vaccinated for a reason. They don’t want to be vaccinated and won’t and they’re still going to be going inside public buildings without masks as they have been throughout the entire 14 months. They have made their choice. Please feel free to share a public statement in regards to your thoughts during announcements."
"Not opening the doors for communication there," Nelson said. "Why would I ever go back and ask to have a discussion regarding masks when it is very clear that the mayor isn't interested in passing or being associated with any kind of masking requirement," even though the county health department is encouraging indoor mask wearing.
"It's extraordinarily disappointing that members of this council don't want to be stewards for our public health department, don't want to be leaders in our community to show through this action that we are interested in keeping our employees safe, that we are interested in keeping the public safe when they enter a building," Nelson said.
"I truly do appreciate your thoughts on this," Glewen said. "I don't begrudge that you want to wear a mask. When I wrote that to you, I still agree with what I wrote. That was the end of May and coincided with what the CDC was saying at that time."
Glewen said city staff are welcome to wear a mask and social distance. She made an aside about Shelton staying "this far away" from the mayor and not getting into Shelton's space as Shelton and Nelson expressed discomfort.
"If you have [concerns], you are welcome to stay home and join us through Zoom," Glewen said. "We are very lucky that we have technology to help us during this time."
She said Nelson has other options for communication if she did not feel comfortable going to the mayor.
"Right now, nobody's voting with you, because that's the process, and you have to accept that's the process," she said. "Maybe it sucks, and you don't agree with it, but that's the process, and that's what we have."
The resolution was passed with no amendments. Ken Anderson voted against it because he thought it gave too much power to the mayor.
"It gives way too much power to a single person," he said. "You're basically allowing the mayor to do whatever they feel like doing without council approval."
City Attorney Maryann Schacht said city staff directed her to draft a resolution of this nature.
Masks are not required in county buildings. They will be required in Beaver Dam schools.
