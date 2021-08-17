Proposed Beaver Dam city building mask mandate fails as discussion turns stormy

Shelton also proposed an amendment that would explicitly require any action that the mayor takes in response to the pandemic has to be reported to the council at its next meeting for review. The original resolution says that the entire declaration will be in place until terminated by the council, which some officials said already served as the council oversight.

"There were many actions taken under the last declaration that were not presented to council," Shelton said.

"They were," Glewen said.

"We never voted on them. We never had a say in them," Shelton said.

"I think that was brought forward," Glewen said.

The council did not formally vote on certain actions the mayor took earlier in the pandemic like closing buildings or ending the mask requirement. They were announced in memos, to the media and other forms of communication.

"I don't think you're going to try and sneak anything by us here," Fischer said. "Certainly we have our radio and newspaper and anything will be reported. We could certainly bring it up at the next meeting."

Glewen said that she would encourage council members to reach out and communicate with her, which she said was rare.