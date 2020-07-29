You are the owner of this article.
Prospect Avenue reconstruction project on track for August completion in Beaver Dam
Prospect Avenue reconstruction project on track for August completion in Beaver Dam

Prospect Road

Prospect Avenue is closed by the Park Village Shopping Center for a reconstruction project up the road. The project is expected to be completed in August.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

The Prospect Avenue reconstruction project in Beaver Dam is set to finish in August. 

The road is being reconstructed from Eilbes Avenue to North Crystal Lake Road to improve safety and usability. Construction began a few weeks ago. The project bid was about $300,000.

City officials reported Tuesday that construction crews finished underground storm sewer work, did roadway and ditch grading and stabilized ditch areas with erosion matting last week. This week, the crews will finish stabilizing the ditch areas and prepare the street for asphalt paving. The expected completion date will be in August.

The two other major road projects that were completed this summer include Roosevelt Drive from Park Avenue to Webster Street, which was constructed to repair the crumbling pavement, add a sidewalk and place new markings on the street. The project bid was about $1.5 million, funded by different sources. West Burnett Street was reconstructed from Center Street to York Street to improve the underground utility infrastructure. The project bid was about $900,000.

The construction project to reconstruct South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive, which the city received a $1 million grant for, is ongoing. The project bid was about $4.2 million.

As for 2021 road projects, the Common Council approved borrowing for major road projects every fall after a budgeting process set to begin.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

