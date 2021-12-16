“Proud to Be an American!” abounds in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton businesses

The summer of 2021, Barb Sigmund, Joanne Van Wie and Susan Schultz toured the Dells/Delton area to find all the private businesses displaying the American flag, and discovered 54 such businesses.
In December, the American Legion Auxiliary completed the process of visiting the locations, giving them the American Legion Citation of Appreciation.
We awarded citations from the largest businesses like Chula Vista, Great Wolf, Ho-Chunk, Kalahari and Wilderness, to small businesses and motels like the Starlite Motel, Tom’s Engine Repair and Stuff’s Restaurant and Catering. The complete list available on the Facebook pages for American Legion Post 187 and VFW Post 9387.
We asked each business owner and/or manager whom we talked to if they were a veteran—there were at least nine veterans in the 54 businesses—but what was very impressive was that amongst those we met, 63 of them had a family member who was in the service. They were honoring their families, and all of our veterans, by displaying the flag.
And then we asked, “Why do you fly the American flag?” responses included:
- “I’m a red-blooded American citizen, and a military veteran.”
- “I am thankful for all who have served and all they have gone through.”
- “Respect to the country and to show patriotism.”
- “I am proud to be an American and it is a symbol of our freedom.”
Two stories particularly stood out.
The WCCU, on Commerce Street in the Dells, has the flag flying. Every November, the manager Rebecca Jennings said, the WCCU puts out a photographic display of all of the family members of their staff who have served in the military.
Kasia Kowalski, owner of the Deer Trail Motel in the Dells moved here 39 years ago from Poland, became a citizen and has operated the motel for 19 years. When asked why she flew the flag, she declared, “This is MY country.”
Contact Barb Sigmund through the American Legion Facebook page if any business flying the U.S. Flag in Wisconsin Dells is not on the Facebook page list, and we will be sure to include you in the 2022 citation presentations.
The Auxiliary does other work to support the community during the years by donating money to Badger Girl’s State summer camps, veteran’s homes in Wisconsin and Camp Wawbeek.
American Legion Post 187 also supports the veterans of Wisconsin as well as the Dells/Delton area veterans. In 2021, they gave $4,000 for cabins for veterans and their families to attend Camp American Legion in the Lake Tomahawk area. They have contributed to “Kops for Kids,” Camp Wawbeek, provided funds for the American Legion Baseball team and Badger Boy’s State. They provided 38 new flags for the new Wisconsin Dells High School classrooms, and also provided 55 flags for Broadway in the Dells. They are responsible for providing Honor Guards for funerals for veterans in our area, and that means, they will provide this great honor for those who have passed. They have done six funerals so far in 2021, and one was when it was only 10 degrees. The American Legion Post 187 and the American Legion Post Auxiliary perform Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day programs to honor veterans and those currently serving our country.
If you have any questions about the American Legion, contact Commander Mark Cobb at 608-963-9062 or at legion.org.