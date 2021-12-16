“Proud to Be an American!” abounds in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton businesses

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two stories particularly stood out.

The WCCU, on Commerce Street in the Dells, has the flag flying. Every November, the manager Rebecca Jennings said, the WCCU puts out a photographic display of all of the family members of their staff who have served in the military.

Kasia Kowalski, owner of the Deer Trail Motel in the Dells moved here 39 years ago from Poland, became a citizen and has operated the motel for 19 years. When asked why she flew the flag, she declared, “This is MY country.”

Contact Barb Sigmund through the American Legion Facebook page if any business flying the U.S. Flag in Wisconsin Dells is not on the Facebook page list, and we will be sure to include you in the 2022 citation presentations.

The Auxiliary does other work to support the community during the years by donating money to Badger Girl’s State summer camps, veteran’s homes in Wisconsin and Camp Wawbeek.