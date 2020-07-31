You are the owner of this article.
Public hearing scheduled for East Davis Street reconstruction project in Beaver Dam
East Davis Street in Beaver Dam is due for a reconstruction. A public hearing about the project will happen in mid-August.

A virtual public hearing is set for the upcoming East Davis Street reconstruction project in Beaver Dam.

The hearing will be via Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. There will be a short presentation at 5:30 p.m. and representatives from the city of Beaver Dam and the MSA Professional Services desig team will be available to answer questions afterwards. All community members are invited and presentation materials will be posted to the city website afterwards.

According to a letter sent to residents from MSA, the project is expected to occur in the summer of 2022. East Davis Street will be reconstructed from South Spring Street to South University Avenue, covering 0.43 miles. Improvements will include reconstructing curb and gutter, replacing sidewalk, and updating the street lights and underground infrastructure. The seven-figure project will be covered in large part by a grant. The Common Council typically makes final decisions about project funding the fall before a project begins. The Common Council approved a contract with MSA for design services fro up to $250,000 in 2019.

Officials anticipate right-of-way acquisitions for curb ramp improvements and temporary easements for grading.

People with knowledge or concern about historic buildings and structures and encouraged to attend or provide comments. 

The url for the Zoom hearing is  https://msa-ps.zoom.us/j/85077451165?pwd=OTkwODQ1RDRLOE5oUVJkTlUzQ2ZjZz09. The meeting ID is 850 7745 1165 and the passcode is 897772. 

