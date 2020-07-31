Public hearing scheduled for East Davis Street reconstruction project in Beaver Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A virtual public hearing is set for the upcoming East Davis Street reconstruction project in Beaver Dam.

The hearing will be via Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. There will be a short presentation at 5:30 p.m. and representatives from the city of Beaver Dam and the MSA Professional Services desig team will be available to answer questions afterwards. All community members are invited and presentation materials will be posted to the city website afterwards.

According to a letter sent to residents from MSA, the project is expected to occur in the summer of 2022. East Davis Street will be reconstructed from South Spring Street to South University Avenue, covering 0.43 miles. Improvements will include reconstructing curb and gutter, replacing sidewalk, and updating the street lights and underground infrastructure. The seven-figure project will be covered in large part by a grant. The Common Council typically makes final decisions about project funding the fall before a project begins. The Common Council approved a contract with MSA for design services fro up to $250,000 in 2019.

Officials anticipate right-of-way acquisitions for curb ramp improvements and temporary easements for grading.

People with knowledge or concern about historic buildings and structures and encouraged to attend or provide comments.