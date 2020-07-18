Public meeting scheduled for Cotton Mill Park project in Beaver Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Beaver Dam has scheduled a public meeting about the upcoming project to improve Cotton Mill Park.

The public hearing will be at the Watermark, 209 S. Center St., on July 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. The number of participants is being limited and those interested in participating must register. To register, call Cheryl Lohry at city hall at 920-887-6400 ext. 320 or e-mail clohry@cityofbeaverdam.com. Registration closes July 27.

The first hour of the session is for residents in the neighborhood and the second hour is for the general public. Face masks are required for people participating and the meeting will follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

In June, the Common Council approved a contract for $46,500 to Stantec Consulting Services of Mequon to provide engineering services for the shoreline improvement project. Officials said the area is popular with people fishing, but it’s muddy and needs some updating.

The improvements are expected to bring a paved trail, new landscaping and an additional access to Haskell Street. The redesign is also expected to address concerns among residents in the area related to high water events from the river. The project may involve a small land purchase.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.