Public, private sectors to come together at Dells emergency response summit

A state agency and Dells-Delton emergency responders will help prepare business leaders, community members and public officials on how to handle a potential disaster during a two-day summit next month in Wisconsin Dells.

The Wisconsin Public-Private Partnership (P3) Summit is scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center with training and demonstrations on the first day and a slate of speakers and panel discussions on the second. It’s focused on the business sector and includes several participants from the Dells-Delton business community as well as others from around the state, said Jed Seidl, emergency management program coordinator for the village of Lake Delton.

“I am very, very, very thankful that so many of these businesses are part of this project, because it’s hugely important that we all do our best to be really prepared for when bad things happen,” Seidl said.

Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Dells-Delton Area Response Exercise Series, known as DARES, are co-organizing the summit, which is supported by the federal Homeland Security Community Preparedness Grant. The grant amount will be determined after the event based on its overall cost, according to Wisconsin Emergency Management spokesman Andrew Beckett.