 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public safety alert issued in Dodge County
comments
breaking

Public safety alert issued in Dodge County

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights, generic file photo

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has issued a public safety alert due to an ongoing law enforcement situation.

People in the area of County W and S. Crystal Lake Road near Beaver Dam are asked to shelter in place and others should avoid the area.

An update will be posted once the situation has resolved.

Anyone who received an alert via phone or text message and is not in this immediate area, can disregard.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislative Changes Needed for Joint Resolution on Health Emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News