Public safety alert issued in Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has issued a public safety alert due to an ongoing law enforcement situation.

People in the area of County W and S. Crystal Lake Road near Beaver Dam are asked to shelter in place and others should avoid the area.

An update will be posted once the situation has resolved.

Anyone who received an alert via phone or text message and is not in this immediate area, can disregard.

