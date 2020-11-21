Puppy rescued from fire in Beaver Dam

Firefighters rescued a puppy from a house fire in Beaver Dam Saturday.

According to information provided by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, emergency responders were dispatched to a house fire in the 300 block of East Main Street. Dispatchers received several 911 calls, and neighbors reported there may have been puppies trapped inside. Crews on scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the fire floor of a two-story single-family home. Nobody was home when the fire broke out.

On-duty firefighters used a hose to knock down the fire coming from the first floor window. Additional firefighters who arrived use a second hoseline to knock down most of the remaining fire and search for possible victims. Responders located a single puppy that was unresponsive. Firefighters cotinued to sesrch and clear the house.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

EMS workers revived the puppy on scene, but it needed further emergency care. The puppy was transported to Willow Pet Hospital for treatment, opening its eyes and wagging its tail upon arrival.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by emergency responders from agencies in Juneau, Burnett, Lowell, and Reeseville as well as the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Dodge County dispatchers, Willow Pet Hospital and Alliant Energy.