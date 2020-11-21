Puppy rescued from fire in Beaver Dam

Firefighters rescued a puppy from a house fire in Beaver Dam Saturday.
According to information provided by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, emergency responders were dispatched to a house fire in the 300 block of East Main Street. Dispatchers received several 911 calls, and neighbors reported there may have been puppies trapped inside. Crews on scene found heavy smoke and fire coming from the fire floor of a two-story single-family home. Nobody was home when the fire broke out.
On-duty firefighters used a hose to knock down the fire coming from the first floor window. Additional firefighters who arrived use a second hoseline to knock down most of the remaining fire and search for possible victims. Responders located a single puppy that was unresponsive. Firefighters cotinued to sesrch and clear the house.
Support Local Journalism
EMS workers revived the puppy on scene, but it needed further emergency care. The puppy was transported to Willow Pet Hospital for treatment, opening its eyes and wagging its tail upon arrival.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by emergency responders from agencies in Juneau, Burnett, Lowell, and Reeseville as well as the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Dodge County dispatchers, Willow Pet Hospital and Alliant Energy.
No injuries were reported and firefighters remained on scene for about 90 minutes. The fire department and the police department conducted a fire origin investigation, and no cause has been released at this time.
The home is owned by John Howland.
Two other emergency calls were occurring in Beaver Dam at the time of the fire, including an EMS call handled by Watertown EMS workers staffing the fire station and a two car crash on Highway 33 and County Highway B with three injuries.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.