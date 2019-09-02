The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will hold its annual Purplestride Cheesecake Fundraiser Friday, Sept. 6, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.- noon at Columbus Country Club, 301 Ingalsbe St., Columbus.
Cheesecake flavors available will include, turtle, peanut butter cup, Butterfinger, mint Oreo, Snickers, toffee, Almond Joy, carrot cake, raspberry, cherry, smores, and chocolate chip cookie dough.
Cost is $4 per slice, $14 for four slices, and eight or more slices is $3 each.
The event will included a 50/50 square raffle, $5 per square, three for $10, eight for $20, 20 for $40.
Bucket raffle prizes include, gift certificates from area restaurants/businesses and golf courses, including a whole cheesecake of your choice.
In addition, there will be silent auction prizes available, including gift certificates from area restaurants, businesses and golf courses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)