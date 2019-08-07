Quality Inn in Beaver Dam is ready to take reservations again.
The state shut down the hotel, at 815 Park Ave., a few weeks ago due to licensing issues. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection revoked the hotel’s lodging license and water attraction license, leading the hotel to close with the help of the Beaver Dam Police Department.
The main issue was that the hotel's pool area was not supposed to be in operation with missing safety and construction approvals on file.
Jessica Batchelder of the hotel staff confirmed the hotel is back open. The pool can be used, but not the hot tub. The hotel's official website is listing rooms available at $94 a night.
"We have allowed the Beaver Dam Quality Inn to reopen its lodgings, swimming pool and continental breakfast," said Donna Gilson, a spokesperson for the state department, in an e-mail. "The whirlpool cannot be reopened until repairs have been made. The hotel’s license is conditional, but we are still in the process of setting those conditions."
The hotel has been remodeling to improve the common areas and rooms.
Another project was to reopen the hotel's bar. However, the Beaver Dam Common Council voted to withhold a liquor license until the hotel paid $55,000 owed in room taxes. City Finance Director Jeff Wiswell said the money is still owed.
The Daily Citizen has placed an open records request with the state for any documented noncompliance issues with the Quality Inn.
The Quality Inn, formerly known as the Campus Inn, has about 90 rooms. Beaver Dam also has a Super 8 and an AmericInn. A Holiday Inn Express is under construction and is expected to open in September.
