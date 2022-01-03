Questions linger in 1998 deaths as Columbia County Sheriff's Office reopen investigation

Brander said in a statement the department was reaching out directly to the community to see if there is anything that may have been overlooked.

If you have information Please contact Detective Captain Jason Kocovsky, if you have any information regarding this investigation at 608-742-4166 ext. 3302.

“Today, we are appealing directly to those who knew Cheryl, Cory, and Bria. You may have known them at work, in school, from activities, or in the neighborhood,” Brandner said. “Conversations you participated in, observations you made, or any knowledge you have regarding them, may be important to the investigation. Learning more about who they were as individuals helps us develop a deeper understanding of their relationships, challenges, and goals for the future. We are asking you to contact us and share your information.”

Brandner is asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.