Race for Beaver Dam mayor tops spring ballot

The race for Beaver Dam mayor will headline local elections as three people will face off in a primary in just six weeks.

Incumbent Becky Glewen, Jeff Kohman and Alan Winter all filed nomination papers. Because there are three candidates, there will be a primary election Feb. 18 to determine who the two final candidates on the ballot on April 7.

Incumbent Ken Anderson and Dan Baulch are running in Ward 6. Heidi Freeby is running uncontested to replace Jane Loizzo, who chose not to run again, in Ward 8. Incumbent Mary Morgan and Mike Wissell are running in Ward 14.

Waupun also will have a mayor's race with incumbent Julie Nickel facing Jay Graff. The incumbents are running unopposed in the aldermanic races for ward 2, 4 and 6.

In Mayville, Gene Frings filed as a non-candidate for Ward 4, 7 and 8 and no one else filed to run for the seat.

In Juneau, Kay Marose in Ward 1 and Curt Arndt in Ward 2 are not seeking re-election. No one filed candidacy papers for the seats.

In Horicon, incumbent Richard Marschke and Ruby Gietzel are running in Ward 1. Forrest Frami filed in Ward 2 late Tuesday.

School board elections