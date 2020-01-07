Race for Beaver Dam mayor tops spring ballot

The race for Beaver Dam mayor will headline local elections as three people will face off in a primary in just six weeks.
Incumbent Becky Glewen, Jeff Kohman and Alan Winter all filed nomination papers. Because there are three candidates, there will be a primary election Feb. 18 to determine who the two final candidates on the ballot on April 7.
Incumbent Ken Anderson and Dan Baulch are running in Ward 6. Heidi Freeby is running uncontested to replace Jane Loizzo, who chose not to run again, in Ward 8. Incumbent Mary Morgan and Mike Wissell are running in Ward 14.
Waupun also will have a mayor's race with incumbent Julie Nickel facing Jay Graff. The incumbents are running unopposed in the aldermanic races for ward 2, 4 and 6.
In Mayville, Gene Frings filed as a non-candidate for Ward 4, 7 and 8 and no one else filed to run for the seat.
In Juneau, Kay Marose in Ward 1 and Curt Arndt in Ward 2 are not seeking re-election. No one filed candidacy papers for the seats.
In Horicon, incumbent Richard Marschke and Ruby Gietzel are running in Ward 1. Forrest Frami filed in Ward 2 late Tuesday.
School board elections
On the Beaver Dam School District Board of Education, three seats are open for three-year terms. They are currently held by Laura Lerwick, Lisa Panzer and Joanne Tyjeski. All three have filed papers for reelection.
Waupun will elect two school board members from a pool of three candidates. Former board member Stephen Chene will challenge incumbents Dylan Weber and Jennie Patrykus.
In Horicon, all school board incumbents are running unopposed. They include Jim Grigg, Nathan Hodgson and Janelle Nicolaus.
Mayville School Board incumbents are also not facing any challengers. They include Richard Fink, Tatiana Shirasaki, Jennifer Fink and Joe Hohmann.
Randolph School District has five people running for three spots. Incumbents Keith Medema and Dave Tietz will be joined by Keith Gundlach, Allen Drews and Pene Haffele on the ballot. Current member Barb Braker declared non-candidacy.
Dodgeland School Board has two school board members who filed non candidacy papers. Tony Cox and Troy Schleisman both filed papers not to run for the positions they currently hold. However Nick Rennhack filed papers to run for the city of Juneau seat that is currently being held by Schleisman. Two candidates, Bruce Haan and Carla Nico, filed papers to run for the position at large, which Cox currently holds.
County Board of Supervisors
All of the Dodge County Board supervisors are up for election in the spring election and most of the incumbents are seeking re-election without opposition.
Those challenging incumbent board members include Travis Schultz in District 25 who will face William Hoekstra and Scott Petrack in District 31 who will face Kevin Burnett.
Trace Skogland has not filed her nomination papers seeking the seat in District 11.
Karen Kuehl is seeking the seat created by the non-candidacy of William Muche in District 13. Jenifer Hedrick is seeking the seat created by the non-candidacy of Mark Roesch in District 22.
No one has filed to seek the seat created by the non-candidacy of Becky Glewen in District 33, nor the seat created by the absence of Lisa Derr in District 32. Derr has not filed a declaration of candidacy, nor nomination forms, to keep her seat in District 32.
No one has filed papers to be considered for a vacant seat in District 14 formerly occupied by Eugene Wurtz.
According to Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson, anyone else who wishes to be considered for election in spring must launch a write-in campaign for the office being sought. Their names will not be printed on the ballot.