Race Street in Dells approved for reconstruction, addition of sidewalk

Race Street, which has been in rough condition for a while, is slated for repairs in 2022.

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved a measure on Dec. 20 to reconstruct the street. Race is more commonly travelled than most side streets due to Spring Hill Elementary School and Wisconsin Dells Middle School both being on the east end of it a few blocks south of Broadway.

MSA Professional Services will begin planning for the project. The council unanimously approved $238,884 for the reconstruction, which will span from Iowa Avenue on the south end north to Broadway. Construction is projected to be completed by the end of 2022. Tollaksen said Premier Resort taxes will fund the entirety of the project, which will be a reconstruction of the curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Dells Public Works Director Chris Tollaksen said the plan is to repave the asphalt and hopefully add a sidewalk from the schools to the Kwik Trip gas station on Broadway. The approved measure gives the green light to make plans for the project. Tollaksen hopes the work will begin in March or April. The portion of the street in front of the school will be completed during the summer months while school is not in session.