Race to end human trafficking coming to Necedah

The ninth annual Real Freedom Race-Breaking the Chain of Human Trafficking is returning to Necedah this weekend to raise funds and awareness for ending human trafficking.
Held Aug. 13-14 at Necedah Lion’s Park, the events include a 5K, 10K and half-marathon, and a new race series of all three events. Virtual options are available for each of the three races. Registration is available online by visiting runsignup.com/Race/WI/Necedah/RealFreedomRacesBreakingtheChainsofHumanTrafficking or day of registration is available from 6:30-7:15 a.m.
Races begin Aug. 14 at 7:30 a.m., with a total of nine races scheduled and registration fees ranging from $20-$50. After the races there is a Lion’s Club pancake breakfast, vendors, children games, face painting, music and activities.
Races include:
- 5K Run/Walk at 7:45 a.m., $30 registration
- Youth 5K Run/Walk for youth 12 and younger at 7:45 a.m., $20 registration
- 10K Run at 7:45 a.m., $40 registration
- Youth 10K Run/Walk for youth 12 and younger at 7:45 a.m., $25 registration
- Half marathon at 7:30 a.m., $50 registration
- Virtual 5K, 10K and half marathons race series, registration is closed
- Virtual 5K Run/Walk, $40 registration
- Virtual 10K Run/Walk, $40 registration
- Virtual half marathon, $40 registration
“Sponsors cover all the costs of the event, so every dollar people spend, their registration and donations all goes to fight human trafficking,” Race Coordinator Michelle Christensen said.
Proceeds from the events will go toward Inner Beauty Center of Milwaukee, Project Rescue and Naomi’s House. Christensen said the event has raised about $10,000 per year with the exception of last year’s smaller race due to COVID-19, and more than $50,000 in total while also helping to raise awareness.
From 5-9 Aug. 13 anyone can attend a pre-race Real Freedom Night. The event will have food trucks, vendors, craft tables, a silent auction and guest speaker Susanne Cox, the founder of Legacy of Purpose and a partner with Project Rescue.
“(Cox) will talk about her experiences with human trafficking and Project Rescue and the work they’ve done in Southeast Asia,” Christensen said.
Christensen said that, although Juneau County is made up of small communities, human trafficking is prevalent throughout the area.
“There have been cases here, and in Mauston, several that I’ve known about in the last year,” Christensen said. “We are along the interstate corridor… a huge triangle of human trafficking in Wisconsin, and we’re smack dab in the middle of it. So they use smaller communities, at things like strip clubs, dance halls, or just on different (web)sites.”
Christensen sited FBI statistics that show that all 72 counties in Wisconsin have active and open cases of human trafficking, and said the issue is likely more widespread as many cases go unreported. Events like the Real Freedom Race raises money for organizations that aid in combatting human trafficking.
For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/WI/Necedah/RealFreedomRacesBreakingtheChainsofHumanTrafficking or search 2021 Real Freedom Races on Facebook.
