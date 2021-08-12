Race to end human trafficking coming to Necedah

“Sponsors cover all the costs of the event, so every dollar people spend, their registration and donations all goes to fight human trafficking,” Race Coordinator Michelle Christensen said.

Proceeds from the events will go toward Inner Beauty Center of Milwaukee, Project Rescue and Naomi’s House. Christensen said the event has raised about $10,000 per year with the exception of last year’s smaller race due to COVID-19, and more than $50,000 in total while also helping to raise awareness.

From 5-9 Aug. 13 anyone can attend a pre-race Real Freedom Night. The event will have food trucks, vendors, craft tables, a silent auction and guest speaker Susanne Cox, the founder of Legacy of Purpose and a partner with Project Rescue.

“(Cox) will talk about her experiences with human trafficking and Project Rescue and the work they’ve done in Southeast Asia,” Christensen said.

Christensen said that, although Juneau County is made up of small communities, human trafficking is prevalent throughout the area.