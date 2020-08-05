Race to end human trafficking returning to Necedah

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle Christensen is fighting to end human trafficking, and she’s hoping community members will join her this weekend to raise funds and bring awareness.

Christensen is the race coordinator for the Eighth Annual Real Freedom Races-Breaking the Chain of Human Trafficking 5K/10K Run/Walk. The races are scheduled to be held Aug. 8 at Necedah Lion’s Park. Day of registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with the first races starting at 8:30 a.m. A total of seven races are scheduled, with registration fees from $20 to $40. The 100 meter men's high heel dash has free registration.

On Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m., a dinner is planned with music, ballpark food, giveaways and guest speaker Brianna Saxer from Naomi’s House. Admission for the dinner is $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

“Brianna Saxer will be joining us to speak about what survivor care and healing from sexual exploitation and trafficking looks like in our communities,” Christensen said.

Proceeds from the events will go toward Inner Beauty Center of Milwaukee, Legacy of Purpose and Naomi’s House. The three organizations aim to combat human trafficking and help survivors recover.