Race to end human trafficking returning to Necedah
Race 1

From left, Adriana Nelson of Mauston, Nastasia Cook and Vanessa Cook, both of Necedah, cross the finish line.

 MICHELLE CHRISTENSEN, Contributed

Michelle Christensen is fighting to end human trafficking, and she’s hoping community members will join her this weekend to raise funds and bring awareness.

Christensen is the race coordinator for the Eighth Annual Real Freedom Races-Breaking the Chain of Human Trafficking 5K/10K Run/Walk. The races are scheduled to be held Aug. 8 at Necedah Lion’s Park. Day of registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with the first races starting at 8:30 a.m. A total of seven races are scheduled, with registration fees from $20 to $40. The 100 meter men's high heel dash has free registration.

On Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m., a dinner is planned with music, ballpark food, giveaways and guest speaker Brianna Saxer from Naomi’s House. Admission for the dinner is $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

“Brianna Saxer will be joining us to speak about what survivor care and healing from sexual exploitation and trafficking looks like in our communities,” Christensen said.

Proceeds from the events will go toward Inner Beauty Center of Milwaukee, Legacy of Purpose and Naomi’s House. The three organizations aim to combat human trafficking and help survivors recover.

Christensen said the event has raised about $10,000 per year the past seven years, while also helping to raise awareness. She notes that although some people might think of human trafficking as a problem in other countries, it does occur in the United States and Wisconsin. Each county in Wisconsin has at least one open case of human trafficking.

As the race is occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have put in place several safety protocols.

“We have a virtual (race) option, if you aren’t feeling it or comfortable yet,” Christensen said. “We’ll have staggered starts, at registration you’ll be given your own pen to use, we’re doing social distancing and Marquis Energy is donating hand sanitizer.”

Christensen said the dinner Aug. 7 is completely outdoors, no one is handling food, and participants are being asked to sit with those they came to the event with. Awards for races will be given out at the finish line as racers cross, rather than having an awards ceremony.

Races include:

  • 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m., $30 registration
  • Youth 5K Run/Walk for youth 12 and younger at 8:30 a.m., $20 registration
  • 10K Run at 8:30 a.m., $40 registration
  • Youth 10K Run/Walk for youth 12 and younger at 8:30 a.m., $25 registration
  • 100m Men’s High Heel Dash at 10:30 a.m., free registration
  • Virtual 5K and 10K can be completed at any time after registration through Aug. 8, $40 registration

For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/WI/Necedah/RealFreedomRacesBreakingtheChainsofHumanTrafficking.

Brianna Saxer

 MICHELLE CHRISTENSEN, Contributed

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

